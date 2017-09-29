Love meatballs, but don't love the fat content of ground beef? Try using bison—not only is it lower in fat than beef, but it has more protein too.

Baked Bison Meatballs Servings: 4

You'll need 1 medium white onion, finely diced

1 tbsp canola or grapeseed oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb ground bison

1 whole egg

1 egg white

½ cup ground flaxseed

1 tbsp fresh thyme, finely chopped

½ cup grated sweet potato

Zest of 1 lemon

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp lemon pepper

Chef's tip: For convenience, I recommend making large batches and freezing (they keep well) for a healthy protein snack any time.