Love meatballs, but don't love the fat content of ground beef? Try using bison—not only is it lower in fat than beef, but it has more protein too.
Baked Bison Meatballs Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 medium white onion, finely diced
- 1 tbsp canola or grapeseed oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lb ground bison
- 1 whole egg
- 1 egg white
- ½ cup ground flaxseed
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme, finely chopped
- ½ cup grated sweet potato
- Zest of 1 lemon
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp lemon pepper
Chef's tip: For convenience, I recommend making large batches and freezing (they keep well) for a healthy protein snack any time.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°.
2. Sauté onion in medium pan in oil for 3-4 minutes on medium heat to soften. Add garlic, and sauté another minute.
3. Add all remaining ingredients to the mixing bowl, and mix thoroughly with your hands until ingredients are combined.
4. Roll mixture into golf ball-size balls, and lay on a parchment paper-lined oven tray. Bake for 15 minutes.