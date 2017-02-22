Healthy Recipes

Fast Feast: Lemon Grilled Chicken Salad

Plenty of greens, protein, and healthy fats to munch on.

Lemon Grilled Chicken Salad Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 6 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast
  • Handful mixed greens
  • 2 Kirby cucumbers or 1 medium sliced cucumber
  • 1/2 avocado, peeled and sliced
  • 1 juice of lemon
  • 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • Pinch dry oregano
  • 2 pinches sea salt
  • black pepper to taste
  • 1/4 tsp minced garlic
  • 2 tbsp sliced kalamata olives

Chew On This: For variety, replace chicken breast with a 6-oz can of tuna. 

Directions 
1. Grill chicken breast until cooked (155°F).
2. In a large bowl, mix all remaining ingredients. Place in a serving bowl.
3. When chicken is cooked, place on a cutting board, slice, and distribute atop the salad. Serve.
