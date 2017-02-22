Healthy Recipes
Fast Feast: Lemon Grilled Chicken Salad
Plenty of greens, protein, and healthy fats to munch on.
Lemon Grilled Chicken Salad Servings: 1
You'll need
- 6 oz boneless, skinless chicken breast
- Handful mixed greens
- 2 Kirby cucumbers or 1 medium sliced cucumber
- 1/2 avocado, peeled and sliced
- 1 juice of lemon
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Pinch dry oregano
- 2 pinches sea salt
- black pepper to taste
- 1/4 tsp minced garlic
- 2 tbsp sliced kalamata olives
Chew On This: For variety, replace chicken breast with a 6-oz can of tuna.
Directions
1. Grill chicken breast until cooked (155°F).
2. In a large bowl, mix all remaining ingredients. Place in a serving bowl.
3. When chicken is cooked, place on a cutting board, slice, and distribute atop the salad. Serve.
