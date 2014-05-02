Healthy Recipes

Get Stacked: Healthy Muscle Sandwiches

Jonesing for a hero but afraid of wrecking your physique? These novel sandwich recipes pack a protein punch without undermining your get-lean efforts.

Stacked

Deli Meat Sandwich
In many ways, the humble sandwich is the ultimate lunch for bodybuilders. Think about it: Pile smart proteins and spreads with vibrant vegetables onto healthy bread, and you’ve assembled something with the necessary carbohydrates, amino acids, and antioxidants that physique-minded guys need to perform and look their best.

But rarely do we put much thought into our sandwiches, settling for little more than the same old ham and cheese, and that can get stale fast—without providing you any advantage in the gym. Snap out  of that boredom without expanding your waistline with this arsenal of protein-packed recipes featuring flavorful combinations that are perfect for lunchtime or any other time of day.

Where's the gluten?

Gluten-free diets are all the rage these days, so it’s easier than ever to find gluten-free breads. But the rules for choosing these breads should be the same as for regular versions: Look for those made with mostly whole grains like quinoa, brown rice flour, teff flour, or whole-corn flour. Many gluten-free breads contain too much white rice flour, tapioca starch, and potato starch—all nutritional duds. Oftentimes, gluten-free breads taste best when toasted.

1. Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon
The foundation

Take a cue from the Scandinavians and use hearty rye bread. When made from whole rye flour, each slice can pack as much as 5g of fiber. More fiber can help improve your buff-to-blubber ratio by keeping blood sugar spikes at bay and keeping you feeling satiated so you’ll be less tempted by any junk food circulating around the office. More good news: Scientists in Iceland found that a greater consumption of nutrient-dense rye bread is associated with a lower risk for prostate cancer.

The Main Player

Think beyond the deli counter for your sandwich protein. On top of its great taste, smoked salmon delivers laudable amounts of ultra-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Researchers at Saint Louis University (St. Louis, MO) determined that a higher intake of omega-3s can dampen muscle soreness associated with strenuous resistance training, as these potent fats have anti-inflammatory properties.

Supporting Cast

Cream cheese adds a shot of protein and bone-building calcium. Red peppers are laced with vitamin C, an antioxidant that may help lower your exercise heart rate.

Get the recipe for the Smoked Salmon Sandwich >>

 
2. Mango Chicken Pita

Mango Chicken Pita
The Foundation

To make sure your mid-day sandwiches deliver more nutrients in each bite with a lower glycemic index, look for wheat-based bread products like pitas that are made mostly with whole-wheat flour. This means the germ and bran of the wheat kernel, which harbors the lion’s share of its nutrients and fiber, are present in the bread. Pay close attention to the ingredient list, and steer clear of products that list wheat flour or unbleached flour as the first item, both euphemisms for lackluster white flour.

The Main Player

Consider pre-cooked supermarket rotisserie chicken your answer for a quick way to fortify sandwiches (not to mention salads) with hefty amounts of high-quality protein.

Supporting Cast

Loaded with muscle-building protein, Greek yogurt is an upgrade from mayo in this chicken salad. Avocado and almonds deliver notable amounts of monounsaturated fat, which may help hone your physique. Mango adds a shot of tropical sweetness as well as a good amount of vitamin C.

Get the recipe for the Mango Chicken Pita >>

 
3. Roast Beef Collard Wrap

Collard Green Wrap
The Foundation

Sturdy leafy greens are a great option for those watching their carb intake. Besides the many health perks, including a payload of vitamin K, raw collards are a perfect candidate for wrapping up your sandwich fillings, as they’re milder in flavor than other dark greens. You’ll require two collard leaves per wrap—the bigger the better.

The Main Player

Roast beef is one of the leanest options at the deli counter. As with other red meats, slices of roast beef are a source of energy-boosting iron as well as creatine, a compound proven to boost strength in the gym.

The Supporting Cast

The zesty tomato spread in this recipe is a top-notch source of lycopene, a super-charged antioxidant shown to help lower blood pressure numbers. Recent research suggests that sprouts—basically baby versions of items like broccoli and peas—are denser in antioxidants and vitamins than their grown-up brethren. This makes sprouts a powerful addition to any sandwich.

Get the recipe for the Roast Beef Collard Wrap >>

 
4. Sardine Walnut

Sardine Walnut Sandwich
The Foundation

Sourdough bread might often be made with white flour, but  a recent Canadian study discovered that this bread causes  less of a spike in blood sugar levels than regular white or even whole-wheat types. Fermentation caused by the sourdough bacterial culture dampens the bread’s impact on your blood sugar. Make sourdough work even better for you by looking out for whole-grain versions such as rye from small-scale local bakers.

The Main Player

Sardines prove that good things come in small packages. Among its nutritional highlights are a boatload of muscle-friendly omega-3 fats, protein, and vitamin D. Scientists at the Harvard School of Public Health reported that vitamin D is involved in the production of testosterone in men. As the body’s most potent anabolic hormone, more naturally circulating T can bring about more lean muscle mass.

Supporting Cast

The walnut spread adds crunch as well as additional omega-3s. Carrots are a leading source of beta-carotene, which can be converted to vitamin A in your body to ramp up immune, eye, and bone health.

Get the recipe for the Sardine Walnut Sandwich >>

 
5. White Bean Ricotta

White Bean Ricotta Sandwich
The Foundation

Sprouted breads like Food for Life's Ezekiel 4:9 might be the best thing since, well, sliced bread. A 2012 study in the Journal of Nutrition and Metabolism discovered that munching on sprouted bread causes a lower rise in post-meal blood glucose levels than occurs with white or multigrain bread. The payoff is more sustained energy levels and less of a chance the carbs from the loaf will end up as fat.

The Main Player

Not only are canned beans a dirt cheap protein source (about 20g per cup serving), they're also laced with fat-obliterating fiber. Some brands like Eden are now making their legumes without salt.

Supporting Cast

Ricotta gives this sandwich a creamy texture and is also high in whey protein. Nitrates, a chemical abundant in spinach, can increase levels of two proteins that improve muscle contraction.

Get the recipe for the White Bean Ricotta Sandwich >>

6. Fast-Food Fix

It’s easy to get lured into options full of fatty meats and calorie-laden toppings at big-chain sandwich shops. Sidestep the diet disasters and select these physique-conscious choices that pack a legitimate nutritional punch.

Subway

Oven Roasted Chicken (6-inch)
320 calories; 23g protein; 5g fat; 47g carbs 
Grilled chicken and vegetables prove that simple is king. Cheese and mayo will hike the calorie count, so tread lightly.

Quiznos Sub

Spicy Monterey (small)
400 calories; 23g protein; 13g fat; 48g carbs
Lean ham and turkey team up to create a sub with a reasonable protein-to-fat ratio.

Jimmy John’s

Bootlegger Club
660 calories; 43g protein; 26.5g fat; 66g carbs
Pairing roast beef and smoked turkey breast creates a sandwich with tons of protein. Consider nixing mayo for Dijon mustard.

 
