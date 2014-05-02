Get Stacked: Healthy Muscle Sandwiches

Maren Caruso / Getty

In many ways, the humble sandwich is the ultimate lunch for bodybuilders. Think about it: Pile smart proteins and spreads with vibrant vegetables onto healthy bread, and you’ve assembled something with the necessary carbohydrates, amino acids, and antioxidants that physique-minded guys need to perform and look their best.

But rarely do we put much thought into our sandwiches, settling for little more than the same old ham and cheese, and that can get stale fast—without providing you any advantage in the gym. Snap out of that boredom without expanding your waistline with this arsenal of protein-packed recipes featuring flavorful combinations that are perfect for lunchtime or any other time of day.

Where's the gluten?

Gluten-free diets are all the rage these days, so it’s easier than ever to find gluten-free breads. But the rules for choosing these breads should be the same as for regular versions: Look for those made with mostly whole grains like quinoa, brown rice flour, teff flour, or whole-corn flour. Many gluten-free breads contain too much white rice flour, tapioca starch, and potato starch—all nutritional duds. Oftentimes, gluten-free breads taste best when toasted.