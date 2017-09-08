A healthy soup doesn't need to be bland. This Middle Eastern stew combines chicken with a number of spices, including cumin, ginger, and cinnamon.
Middle Eastern Stew
You'll need
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cubed
- 1 eggplant, peeled, cut into 2-inch cubes
- 3 onions, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- ¼ cup dried apricots, chopped
- ¼ cup California raisins
- 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 tbsp tomato paste
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1½ tsp ground cumin
- 1½ tsp ground ginger
- 1½ tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 cup water
Directions
1. In a large, heavy skillet, heat half the olive oil over medium-high heat.
2. Add half the chicken to the pan, and brown on all sides, do not cook all the way through.
3. Repeat with remaining oil and chicken.
4. Put browned chicken in the bottom of a slow cooker. Top with eggplant, onions, carrots, garlic, apricots, and raisins.
5. In a medium bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients.
6. Pour mixture into the slow cooker. Cook on high for about five hours.