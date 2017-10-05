Healthy Recipes

Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie

Here, the most classic sandwich turned into a smoothie that is jam-packed with nutritional goodies.

by MS, RD
PB&J Smoothie
Brian Klutch
Calories 350
Protein 28g
Fat 8g
Carbs 40g
Brian Klutch

Inspired by everyone’s favorite sandwich, this smoothie is jam-packed with nutritional goodies, including tangy kefir, which is even richer in gut-friendly probiotics than yogurt. You’ll also find dried cherries, whose antioxidants can help accelerate post-workout muscle recovery, and wheat germ for a range of must-have nutrients like zinc, magnesium, and B vitamins.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 1 cup plain low-fat kefir drink
  • 1 scoop plain or vanilla protein powder
  • 2 Tbsp wheat germ
  • 1 tsp unsalted peanut butter
  • 1⁄4 cup dried tart cherries
  • 1⁄2 tsp pure vanilla extract (omit if using vanilla protein)
  • 1⁄2 small frozen banana, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp chopped peanuts (optional)

Power powders: Beyond whey, you can now source out a number of alternative nonsoy plant-based powders such as hemp, pea, pumpkin or sunflower seeds, and rice.

Directions 
1. Place all ingredients except peanuts in a blender, and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass, and sprinkle on peanuts if desired.
