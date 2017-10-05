Healthy Recipes
Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie
Here, the most classic sandwich turned into a smoothie that is jam-packed with nutritional goodies.
Inspired by everyone’s favorite sandwich, this smoothie is jam-packed with nutritional goodies, including tangy kefir, which is even richer in gut-friendly probiotics than yogurt. You’ll also find dried cherries, whose antioxidants can help accelerate post-workout muscle recovery, and wheat germ for a range of must-have nutrients like zinc, magnesium, and B vitamins.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Smoothie Servings: 1
You'll need
- 1 cup plain low-fat kefir drink
- 1 scoop plain or vanilla protein powder
- 2 Tbsp wheat germ
- 1 tsp unsalted peanut butter
- 1⁄4 cup dried tart cherries
- 1⁄2 tsp pure vanilla extract (omit if using vanilla protein)
- 1⁄2 small frozen banana, chopped
- 1 Tbsp chopped peanuts (optional)
Power powders: Beyond whey, you can now source out a number of alternative nonsoy plant-based powders such as hemp, pea, pumpkin or sunflower seeds, and rice.
Directions
1. Place all ingredients except peanuts in a blender, and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass, and sprinkle on peanuts if desired.