Healthy Recipes
Protein-rich Slow Cooker Recipe: Stuffed Peppers
This healthy crock pot recipe will fit your macros and fill you up.
There’s nothing like coming home to a cooked meal after a hard day at work or a long gym session. However, when you're constantly on the move it's hard to find the time to cook. The solution: slow cookers. Toss in a few ingredients in the morning, and when you return home you have a delicious meal waiting for you. Perfect for a family dinner or meal prep for the week. And better yet, it's diet friendly. This simple recipe is easy enough for even the worst cooks in the kitchen, and it's also full of essential nutrients.
Stuffed Peppers Servings: 5
You'll need
- 1 cup quinoa
- 2 cups water
- 1 onion, chopped
- 5 tsp chili powder
- 2 tsp chipotle liquid from canned chipotle peppers
- 1 cup black beans
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 1 1/4 cup canned, crushed tomatoes
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
- 5 bell peppers
- 1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pound lean, ground beef
Directions
1. To start, cook the quinoa, black beans, and the meat.
2. Sauté the onion, and add it to the ground beef.
3. Next add the chili powder and chipotle liquid to the pan, and then add in the black beans, tomato paste, and three-fourths cup of the crushed tomatoes.
4. Once the sauce thickens, stir in the quinoa.
5. After everything has evenly cooked through, scoop the filling into each pepper.
6. Then top each pepper off with the cheese, and place each one in the crock-pot.
7. The bottom of the crock-pot should have about a half-cup of the crushed tomatoes and a quarter-cup of water.
8. Cook for five hours.