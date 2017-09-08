Protein-rich Slow Cooker Recipe: Stuffed Peppers

Directions

1. To start, cook the quinoa, black beans, and the meat.

2. Sauté the onion, and add it to the ground beef.

3. Next add the chili powder and chipotle liquid to the pan, and then add in the black beans, tomato paste, and three-fourths cup of the crushed tomatoes.

4. Once the sauce thickens, stir in the quinoa.

5. After everything has evenly cooked through, scoop the filling into each pepper.

6. Then top each pepper off with the cheese, and place each one in the crock-pot.

7. The bottom of the crock-pot should have about a half-cup of the crushed tomatoes and a quarter-cup of water.

8. Cook for five hours.