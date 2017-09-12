Rice Noodles with Steak

Directions

1. Prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Drain.

2. Coat a nonstick wok or saute pan with nonstick cooking spray. Saute flank steak 5-8 minutes over medium heat, until just cooked. Remove from pan.

3. Saute peas 3-5 minutes, or until slightly brown on the edges; they should still be crunchy.

4. Add steak, noodles, and teriyaki sauce to pan, and cook another minute to heat through.