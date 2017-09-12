Healthy Recipes

Rice Noodles With Steak

Make an amazing dinner with just five ingredients.

Calories 331
Protein 19g
Fat 3g
Carbs 56g
Fiber 4g
If you want a break from spaghetti, rice noodles are a light alternative that don't go overboard on calories. Add some sauce and meat, and you've got a simple, filling dinner.

Rice Noodles With Steak Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 8 oz rice noodles
  • 8 oz flank steak, cut into thin strips
  • 8 oz sugar snap peas, ends trimmed
  • 1/2 cup teriyaki stir fry sauce
  • Nonstick cooking spray
Directions 
1. Prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Drain.
2. Coat a nonstick wok or saute pan with nonstick cooking spray. Saute flank steak 5-8 minutes over medium heat, until just cooked. Remove from pan.
3. Saute peas 3-5 minutes, or until slightly brown on the edges; they should still be crunchy.
4. Add steak, noodles, and teriyaki sauce to pan, and cook another minute to heat through.
