If you want a break from spaghetti, rice noodles are a light alternative that don't go overboard on calories. Add some sauce and meat, and you've got a simple, filling dinner.
Rice Noodles With Steak Servings: 4
You'll need
- 8 oz rice noodles
- 8 oz flank steak, cut into thin strips
- 8 oz sugar snap peas, ends trimmed
- 1/2 cup teriyaki stir fry sauce
- Nonstick cooking spray
Directions
1. Prepare rice noodles according to package directions. Drain.
2. Coat a nonstick wok or saute pan with nonstick cooking spray. Saute flank steak 5-8 minutes over medium heat, until just cooked. Remove from pan.
3. Saute peas 3-5 minutes, or until slightly brown on the edges; they should still be crunchy.
4. Add steak, noodles, and teriyaki sauce to pan, and cook another minute to heat through.