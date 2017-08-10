Healthy Recipes
Sesame Chicken Zucchini Noodles Recipe
We all know that chicken is the best source of protein, among most fitness-focused women, but plain chicken can get boring. The fact that it’s quick and easy to cook only helps to make chicken near-universal.
Sesame Chicken Zucchini Noodles
You'll need
- 2 medium zucchini
- 3 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
- 2 carrots , thinly sliced
- 1 bunch scallions , sliced, white and green parts separated
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger
- 4 cups unsalted chicken broth
- 2 cups baby kale
- 3 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce
Directions
1. Using a vegetable slicer or spiralizer, cut zucchini into noodle shapes.
2. Heat sesame oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add chicken, carrots, scallion whites, garlic, and ginger, and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
3. Add broth, kale, zucchini noodles, and soy sauce, and bring to a simmer, cooking 3 to 4 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Serve sprinkled with scallion greens.