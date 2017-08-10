Sesame Chicken Zucchini Noodles Recipe

We all know that chicken is the best source of protein, among most fitness-focused women, but plain chicken can get boring. The fact that it’s quick and easy to cook only helps to make chicken near-universal.

Sesame Chicken Zucchini Noodles You'll need 2 medium zucchini

3 tbsp toasted sesame oil

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced

2 carrots , thinly sliced

1 bunch scallions , sliced, white and green parts separated

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp finely grated fresh ginger

4 cups unsalted chicken broth

2 cups baby kale

3 tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce

Liven up your chicken with zucchini, broth, and many more healthy and flavorful ingredients. If you like this sesame chicken zucchini noodle recipe, you'll definitely enjoy the grilled chicken breakfast burrito, green tea chicken with shiitake mushrooms, and the Hawaiian chicken kabob.