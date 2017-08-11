This gorgeous recipe comes from Rocco Dispirito’s latest cookbook, which is set for publication this fall. Avocado toast doesn’t take much work to prep, and the results are always Insta-worthy. Also: There’s plenty of protein in that salmon, and healthy fats in the avocado.
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 2
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 2
You'll need
- ¾ cup buckwheat flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- 2 eggs
- 2 avocados
- 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 8 oz. smoked salmon
- 1 Tbsp. chopped chives
Recipe and photo by Rocco Dispirito, award-winning chef and author of Rocco’s Healthy + Delicious, which is available for pre-order. On Instagram @roccodispirito.
Directions
1. Coat two coffee mugs with cooking spray.
2. In a small bowl, combine buckwheat flour, baking powder, salt, and eggs with a fork.
3. Divide the mixture evenly between the mugs and microwave until a toothpick inserted in a bread comes out clean, about 90 seconds. Turn the bread out and slice into 8 rounds total.
4. Mash together the avocados and lemon juice, leaving some chunks in the avocado. Spread on the toast rounds.
5. Top the avocado with the salmon and chives.