Your favorite avocado toast just got better.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Calories 276
Protein 20g
Fat 15g
Carbs 20g
This gorgeous recipe comes from Rocco Dispirito’s latest cookbook, which is set for publication this fall. Avocado toast doesn’t take much work to prep, and the results are always Insta-worthy. Also: There’s plenty of protein in that salmon, and healthy fats in the avocado.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast Servings: 4
Prep time: 10   |   Cook time: 2
You'll need
  • ¾ cup buckwheat flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 avocados
  • 2 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 8 oz. smoked salmon
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped chives

Recipe and photo by Rocco Dispirito, award-winning chef and author of Rocco’s Healthy + Delicious, which is available for pre-order. On Instagram @roccodispirito.

Directions 
1. Coat two coffee mugs with cooking spray.
2. In a small bowl, combine buckwheat flour, baking powder, salt, and eggs with a fork.
3. Divide the mixture evenly between the mugs and microwave until a toothpick inserted in a bread comes out clean, about 90 seconds. Turn the bread out and slice into 8 rounds total.
4. Mash together the avocados and lemon juice, leaving some chunks in the avocado. Spread on the toast rounds.
5. Top the avocado with the salmon and chives.
