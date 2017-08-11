This gorgeous recipe comes from Rocco Dispirito’s latest cookbook, which is set for publication this fall. Avocado toast doesn’t take much work to prep, and the results are always Insta-worthy. Also: There’s plenty of protein in that salmon, and healthy fats in the avocado.

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 2 You'll need ¾ cup buckwheat flour

1 tsp. baking powder

Pinch of salt

2 eggs

2 avocados

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

8 oz. smoked salmon

1 Tbsp. chopped chives

Recipe and photo by Rocco Dispirito, award-winning chef and author of Rocco’s Healthy + Delicious, which is available for pre-order. On Instagram @roccodispirito.