One of the biggest concerns of people with diabetes is learning to control their blood sugar. Food plays a huge part of doing so. Certain foods can help keep your blood sugar at consistent levels, while others can cause it to drop or skyrocket.

When you’re living with diabetes, knowing which foods to include in your diet can help keep blood sugar under better control. But with so much misinformation out there, it can be tricky to know what’s fact and what’s fiction.

Here’s a list of the top 10 foods to control blood sugar.