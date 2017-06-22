Healthy Recipes

The Tahini Lemon Dressing that Won't Ruin Your Diet

Add some protein and healthy fat to your salad with these simple, healthy add-ons.

Tahini Lemon Salad Dressing
Ekaterina Smirnova/ Getty Images

This Middle Eastern-inspired salad dressing has only 50 calories and 4g of fat from whole food sources: sesame seeds (the prime ingredient in tahini). Diluting the mix with lemon juice and some warm water gets your tahini to the right consistency, and turns a high-calorie food into a lighter dressing. 

Tahini Lemon Dressing Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove grated or crushed
  • To taste salt and pepper
Directions 
1. Add all the ingredients to a mason jar. Put the lid on tightly, and shake to combine.
