The Tahini Lemon Dressing that Won't Ruin Your Diet

This Middle Eastern-inspired salad dressing has only 50 calories and 4g of fat from whole food sources: sesame seeds (the prime ingredient in tahini). Diluting the mix with lemon juice and some warm water gets your tahini to the right consistency, and turns a high-calorie food into a lighter dressing.

Tahini Lemon Dressing Servings: 4

You'll need 2 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 garlic clove grated or crushed

To taste salt and pepper