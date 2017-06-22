Healthy Recipes
The Tahini Lemon Dressing that Won't Ruin Your Diet
Add some protein and healthy fat to your salad with these simple, healthy add-ons.
This Middle Eastern-inspired salad dressing has only 50 calories and 4g of fat from whole food sources: sesame seeds (the prime ingredient in tahini). Diluting the mix with lemon juice and some warm water gets your tahini to the right consistency, and turns a high-calorie food into a lighter dressing.
Tahini Lemon Dressing Servings: 4
You'll need
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 garlic clove grated or crushed
- To taste salt and pepper
Directions
1. Add all the ingredients to a mason jar. Put the lid on tightly, and shake to combine.