Tuscan Chicken Frittata

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 450°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Sprinkle the tops of the chicken breasts with the salt and pepper. Place them on the baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the juices run clear. Remove from the oven, and set aside to rest for 5 minutes.

3. In a 12" or 13" oven-safe frying pan or sauté pan, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the kale, and cook until the kale has wilted, about 5 minutes.

4. When the chicken breasts are cool enough to handle, slice them thinly crosswise, and add them to the pan with the bacon and kale. Pour the eggs over the mixture, and stir together over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the eggs barely start to stiffen.

5. Preheat the oven to 350°.

6. Drizzle the pesto over the top of the frittata, then sprinkle the top with the sun-dried tomatoes and toasted pine nuts.

7. Bake the frittata for 25 minutes, or until the middle doesn’t wiggle when the pan is shaken.

8. Let cool for 5 minutes, then serve warm.