Vegetarian Freekeh Tacos

Directions

1. Pour 2½ cups of water and the freekeh in a saucepan, and bring to a boil for 1 minute. Reduce heat to low. Stir in a few spoonfuls of the salsa, the onion, and the chipotle powder. Cover, and simmer for about 25 minutes until the freekeh is tender.

2. In a separate skillet, heat a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat. Toss in onion, jalapeño and sweet peppers, and garlic. Add cumin, onion powder, and paprika, and cook for about 4–5 minutes, until the onions are slightly translucent. Add in the beans and remaining salsa. Simmer for 4–6 minutes. Once the freekeh is done, add it to the other ingredients and cook for another minute or two. Fill taco shells or tortillas, and serve with your favorite toppings.

3. Optional: Serve with shredded cabbage or lettuce, fire-roasted corn, and a fresh slice of lime to squeeze on just before eating. Another alternative is to add in vegetarian chorizo sausage to the recipe for even more added protein and spice. Add in to the skillet with the onions.