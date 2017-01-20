How to Do Dumbbell Cleans

HOW TO DO IT: DUMBBELL CLEAN

1. Hold a light dumbbell in each hand, brace your core, and bend forward at the hips a few degrees to generate momentum.

2. Explode to an upright position, shrug your shoulders, and rotate your elbows forward, as if doing a power clean. “Catch” the momentum of the weights at shoulder level so it looks like the bottom position of an overhead press. Then turn your palms to face inward and lower the dumbbells as if you were doing a hammer curl.

QUICK TIP: You can add a press at the end of the clean to make it a more complete shoulder-builder, or focus on the clean alone to work the rear delts, upper traps, and rotator cuffs in a new way.

