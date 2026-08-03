There are numerous dumbbell row variations, but the renegade row is one of the toughest. It’s a row performed in a plank position, but that’s only half the story.

The real challenge isn’t the row—it’s keeping the rest of the body stable while doing it. When you row a dumbbell from the plank position, the torso and hips want to rotate, and the lower back wants to fold in two. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to stop all of that from happening.

That’s what makes the renegade row different. It enhances anti-rotation strength, shoulder stability, and full-body tension, while building the back.

If your hips are swaying side to side, you’re still rowing, but the real benefits of performing this exercise go bye-bye. That’s why one coaching cue changes everything:

Plank first. Row second.

That’s when the renegade row becomes a full-body exercise that trains the entire core to resist movement while your upper body produces it.

Let’s dive into making that happen.

What Is a Renegade Row?

The renegade row is a unilateral dumbbell row performed from a high plank position. With one hand on the dumbbell and the other rowing, your body resists the urge to rotate. Your core must brace, your glutes must stabilize your hips, and your supporting shoulder works overtime before the row begins.

That’s why the renegade row is often described as a moving plank. You’re maintaining the same rigid posture while introducing a unilateral row. The challenge isn’t just producing force—it’s producing force without sacrificing stability.

The quieter the body is, the better the rep.

How to Do a Renegade Row With Perfect Form

Here’s how to do the perfect rep, step by step.

Place two hex dumbbells on the floor about shoulder-width apart, grip them, and step into a high plank position. Then set the feet wider than shoulder-width while forming a straight line from head to heels. Brace your abs, engage your glutes, and press both dumbbells firmly into the floor. Row the dumbbell toward your lower ribs or hip, keeping your elbow close to your body. Resist the urge to let your hips rotate while rowing. Return to the start, reset, and repeat on the other side.

How To Know You’re Doing the Renegade Row Right

The renegade row is one of those exercises where less is more. Here is how to know you’re doing it right.

You’re Doing It Right If…

Your hips stay level.

The torso remains front-on

You feel your core working just as hard as your back.

What It Should Feel Like

Your lats and upper back are doing the work.

The obliques are fighting to prevent rotation.

Your glutes are engaged, keeping the hips level.

The supporting shoulder burns.

Visual Checkpoints

Your body forms a straight line from head to heels.

The hips stay parallel to the floor with minimal sway.

Your rowing elbow stays close to your torso.

The dumbbell travels toward your lower ribs or hip.

Red Flags

The hips rock side to side with every rep.

Your torso twists while rowing.

The lower back sags as fatigue sets in.

You’re shrugging the rowing shoulder toward the ear.

What Muscles Do Renegade Rows Work?

The renegade row is a full-body exercise, so it’s no surprise it trains several muscles. Here they are.

Lats: The Row

The lats are the primary movers, pulling the upper arm toward your torso while helping keep the shoulder stable.

Upper Back: Retracting and stabilizing the shoulder blade.

As the elbow travels, these muscles pull the shoulder blade toward the spine. They help maintain good posture and provide a stable base for the shoulder to generate the pull.

Rotator Cuff: Stabilizing the shoulder joint.

Every row challenges the rotator cuff to keep the head of the humerus centered in the shoulder socket.

Obliques: Preventing rotation.

As one arm leaves the floor, they resist the rotational force trying to twist your torso. Their job isn’t to create movement but to stop it.

Transverse Abdominis: Creating spinal stiffness.

TA contracts to increase intra-abdominal pressure, helping your spine stay in place as your base of support shifts from two hands to one.

Rectus Abdominis: Resisting low-back extension.

The RA works isometrically to keep your rib cage connected to the pelvis to help prevent low-back extension.

Glutes: Stabilizing the pelvis.

By engaging the glutes, you lock your pelvis into a neutral position and prevent excessive hip sway.

Serratus Anterior: Shoulder Stability

The SA keeps the shoulder blade anchored against the rib cage, creating a stable base while the opposite arm performs the row.

Chest and Triceps: Supporting full-body tension.

The pecs and triceps of the planted arm work isometrically to maintain a strong push-up position.

Biceps and Forearms: Gripping and assisting the row.

The forearm and biceps assist the upper back and lats with the row, plus for gripping the

dumbbell.

Renegade Row Benefits for Athletes and Lifters

It’s a tough row, so there need to be numerous benefits, and here they are.

Builds Anti-Rotation Strength: The moment you row, the body wants to rotate toward the supporting arm. Your obliques, transverse abdominis, and glutes must work together to resist that rotation and keep your torso facing forward.

Improves Core Bracing: The renegade row requires tension and bracing while one side of your body produces force. The stronger the ability to brace under asymmetrical loads, the more stable and efficient your major lifts become. Training this ability means all movements, both in and out of the gym, get better.

Builds Mobility and Stability: The renegade row reinforces mobility where you need it and stability where you need it. The shoulder blade and joint need mobility to row, while the thoracic spine allows movement as your scapula moves. At the same time, the lumbar spine and hip require stability to resist rotation and extension. Doing both within the same movement enhances force transfer and keeps the lower back happy.

Develops Full-Body Tension: Before rowing, your entire body must be tense. The hands press into the dumbbells, your shoulders stabilize, the core braces, your glutes contract, and the legs engage. Rather than isolating a single muscle group, the renegade row trains the body to function as a unit.

Common Renegade Row Mistakes and How to Fix Them

Often lifters row with the big meaty dumbbells, but doing so with the renegade row is a mistake. It’s one exercise where you use less weight but train more muscle. Here are other mistakes to watch for.

Rocking the Hips: The renegade row is an anti-rotation exercise disguised as a row. Every time your hips sway or twist, you’re losing the very benefit that makes this exercise so effective.

Fix: Widen your stance, brace your abs before each rep, and squeeze your glutes throughout the set.

Shoulder Shrugging : Many lifters initiate the row by shrugging the upper trap instead of pulling with the lat. This shifts tension away from the upper back and places unnecessary stress on the neck and shoulder.

Fix: Keep your shoulders away from your ears, think long neck, and drive the elbow toward your hip.

Letting the Lower Back Sag: As fatigue sets in, it’s common to lose the plank position. The hips drop, the lower back arches, and the exercise benefits disappear.

Fix: Reset your plank before every repetition. Pull your ribs toward your pelvis, squeeze the glutes, and stop the set when you get tired.

Rushing the Row: Take the time to set up an optimal starting position. Then, during the performance, resist yanking the dumbbell and letting it crash to the floor. Doing so reduces tension and diminishes the stability challenge.

Fix: Pause briefly at the top, then lower the dumbbell with control. Owning both the concentric and eccentric phases improves strength and core and shoulder stability.

How to Program Renegade Rows Into Your Workout

Being a full-body exercise, the renegade row is versatile. You can include it in:

Upper-Body Strength Days: Use as an accessory exercise to build upper-body strength and reinforce core stability.

Core Accessory Work: Perform it after your big lifts to challenge anti-rotation strength.

Full-Body Workouts: Because it trains multiple muscles, it’s an excellent choice for full-body workouts.

Sets and Reps: 2-4 sets of 6-12 reps per side depending on experience and strength level. Rest 90- 120 seconds after each set.

Progressions

Increase the weight while maintaining good form.

Narrow your foot stance to increase the anti-rotation challenge.

Add a 2–3 second pause at the top of each row.

Slow the eccentric phase to improve shoulder stability.

Perform a push-up before each row (push-up renegade row) for an added upper-body challenge.

Build Serious Core Strength With The Renegade Row

The renegade row trains many qualities needed to improve in and out of the gym, because of its ability to create force without losing stability.

Plank first. Row second.

Training the body to resist and create movement simultaneously reinforces the idea that the core isn’t simply there to move—it exists to prevent unwanted movement.

Master that principle, and the renegade row becomes much more than just another back exercise. It becomes an effective way to build a stronger core, healthier shoulders, and a body better equipped to produce force while staying rock solid under load.

Is that worth going lighter for?