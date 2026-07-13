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What do front planks, dead bugs, and the standard Pallof press have in common? They all move in straight lines. But we don’t only move in straight lines.
Swinging a golf club, throwing a baseball, or lifting a suitcase into the trunk of your car all require your body to produce and control rotation. These movements require your hips, core, and shoulders to work as a unit.
Straight line movements don’t help.
That’s where diagonal movements shine, as in the Half-Kneeling Cable Chop. The half-kneeling position removes momentum, challenges your core to generate force while keeping your hips and lower back stable.
If your goal is to build a core that shows and goes, it’s time for the Half-Kneeling Cable Chop.
Here, I’ll cover
Let’s dive in.
It’s a half-kneeling, high-to-low diagonal movement that trains your core to generate, transfer, and control rotational force while maintaining a neutral spine. The half-kneeling position eliminates compensations because you can’t rely on momentum or body English. Rotation comes from your hips and thoracic spine, not your lumbar spine.
Here’s how you’ll know and feel that you’re doing the Half-Kneeling Cable Chop correctly.
You’re Doing It Right If
What It Should Feel Like
Visual Checkpoints
Form Red Flags
More on this in the common mistakes section.
Here’s how each targeted muscle contributes to the Half-Kneeling Cable Chop.
Obliques: Producing and controlling diagonal rotation.
The primary movers are the internal and external obliques. They rotate your torso and then eccentrically work on the return to the starting position. They also help transfer force between your lower and upper body.
Transverse Abdominis: Stabilizing the spine.
The TA contracts to increase intra-abdominal pressure and create stiffness around the lower back.
Rectus Abdominis: Keeping ribs over hips.
The RA plays a vital supporting role by preventing excessive low back extension and rib flare.
Glutes: Provide a stable base.
The glute of the down knee works hard to prevent unnecessary movement during rotation. The glute of the front leg helps maintain balance.
Lats: Assisting the pull.
The lats contribute to the pull and allow the force generated by your torso to transfer to your arms.
Shoulders and Upper Back: Producing rotation through the thoracic spine while maintaining shoulder stability.
The shoulders don’t create movement but follow the rotation generated by the thoracic spine. As your upper back rotates, the upper back muscles and rotator cuff stabilize the shoulders, allowing the handle to move along its diagonal path.
The Half-Kneeling Cable Chop is all about quality movement. Lifters often misjudge the weight and then lose position trying to generate the necessary force. Don’t do that. Here are four other mistakes to look out for.
A big mistake is forcing rotation through the lumbar spine instead of allowing it to come from the hips and the thoracic spine. Over time, this places unnecessary stress on the lower back.
Fix: Think about your chest rotating while your rib cage stays stacked over your hips. These cues help the movement originate in your upper back and shoulders.
If your hips rock or tilt and your front knee caves inward, you’ve lost the stable foundation that makes this exercise effective.
Fix: Begin by lightening the load. If that doesn’t work, squeeze the glute of your down knee and create tension through your front foot.
It’s easy to let your arms take over, but they are only an extension of your torso. The movement should come from your trunk, not your biceps and triceps.
Fix: Imagine your arms as hooks. Initiate the chop by turning your chest and upper back, letting your hands follow your torso rather than lead it.
When you focus only on the chopping and let the cable pull you back to the start, you’re missing half the benefit of the exercise.
Fix: Own the eccentric. Slowly guide the handle back to the starting position. This trains your obliques and deep core muscles to decelerate rotation.
The Half-Kneeling Cable Chop trains you to generate, transfer, and control force along a diagonal pattern while keeping a neutral spine.
Here are four other reasons to do it.
When life and performance need you to rotate, it helps to do it right. The Half-Kneeling Cable Chop strengthens this movement pattern, helping your core generate and control rotation when it matters most.
Power starts from the ground up, but if your core can’t transfer that force efficiently, energy leaks, reducing performance and movement efficiency. The Half-Kneeling Cable Chop trains your hips, torso, and shoulders to work together as a unit, improving how you transfer force.
Rotational and combat athletes rely on generating and controlling rotational force. The Half-Kneeling Cable Chop develops these qualities and reinforces proper sequencing from the hips through the thoracic spine and into the upper body.
The Half-Kneeling Cable Chop teaches your body where to move and where to remain still. As your thoracic spine rotates through a full range of motion (mobility), your lower back and pelvis remain stable (stability). This ability to separate movement from stability is essential for better movement.
Here are programming suggestions on where to put it and how much you should do to get the best out of this exercise.
Warm-Up: Use it to warm up your obliques, glutes, and deep core while preparing your thoracic spine for rotation.
Accessory Work: Perform it after your big lifts to reinforce rotational strength and improve force transfer.
Athletic Performance: An excellent addition for golfers, baseball and softball players, tennis players, hockey players, combat athletes, and anyone looking to improve rotational power.
Sets and Reps: 2- 3 sets of 8-12 reps, resting 1 minute between sides and sets.
The Half-Kneeling Cable Chop teaches you to generate power from the right places, transfer that power efficiently through your torso, and keep your spine and hips stable. A strong core isn’t just one that can brace or resist movement, but one that knows when to move, where to move, and where to stay still. The Half Kneeling Cable Chop puts that to the test.
Now is the time to take that test and pass with honors.