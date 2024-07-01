This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Aging is one of life’s unfortunate, but inevitable facts: we might be able to disguise the wrinkles for a time, but we will all start to feel the effects of aging sooner or later.

Longevity scientists have been searching for molecules that could potentially extend our healthspan (the number of years we remain in good health). And NMN supplements are touted as one of the most promising agents to support healthy aging.

Taking NMN supplements boosts NAD+ levels which has been shown to have potent health benefits in animal studies. In essence, boosting NAD+ levels triggers a shift in our cells that enhances survival, including boosting energy production and upregulating cellular repair.

Naturally, there’s a huge amount of interest in NMN supplements and with that, there are a number of different brands on the market. The best NMN supplements will contain the highest purity ingredients without any unnecessary additives. Some NMN supplements will also contain other well-known anti-aging ingredients to maximise the overall benefit.

We’ve put together a list of the best NMN supplements based on ingredient quality, dosage and value for money.

What makes a top NMN supplement?

When it comes to choosing a top NMN supplement, there are only a few considerations that you need to be aware of.

Purity

The best NMN supplements will contain a minimum of 98% purity NMN.

Dose

The ideal NMN dose is not yet known and will be unique to every person. Research studies often use doses between 300 – 900mg and this is the range you’ll often see in the best available NMN brands

Quality

Always look for brands that manufacture NMN in a GMP certified (good manufacturing practice) facility. In addition, some brands will also send their product for 3rd party testing which double checks the purity and dose. You’ll also want to avoid any fillers or packing agents so that you only consume the ingredients you need.

Other anti-aging ingredients

Although NMN is arguably one of the best anti-aging molecules available, there are many other research-backed ingredients to be aware of. That’s why some supplements will combine NMN with other anti-aging ingredients such as Resveratrol, Fisetin, Spermidine, Quercetin and other antioxidants.

With this in mind, here is a list of some of the best NMN supplements around right now.

Top pick of the 5 Best NMN Supplements

#1 PartiQlar – Pure NMN

Pure NMN dose: 500mg per serving

Price: $64.99

Key Features:

High dose of natural NMN (1 capsule per serving, 500mg of Pure NMN )

High dose of natural NMN (1 capsule per serving, 500mg of Pure NMN )

Purity level of 99%

Purity level of 99%

Good value for money

Good value for money

No fillers or additives

No fillers or additives

Manufactured in FDA and NSF-registered facilities within the U.S.

Manufactured in FDA and NSF-registered facilities within the U.S.

With simplicity at its core, partiQlar’s Pure NMN formulation ensures you receive exactly what you need for maximum effectiveness. Boasting the highest potency on the market, they reflect a commitment to delivering maximum health benefits. The formulations are backed by clinical trials and extensive scientific research, featuring single ingredient formulations meticulously selected to meet specific needs.

Emphasizing transparency, partiQlar openly disclose their suppliers, manufacturing facilities, and third-party test results. Each bottle undergoes rigorous third-party testing, ensuring they are free of contaminants and manufactured in US-based, FDA, and NSF-registered facilities adhering to strict GMP standards. PartiQlar Pure NMN capsules boost energy by replenishing NAD+ levels, enhancing cellular energy production and physical performance. They improve metabolic health by increasing insulin sensitivity and efficient energy utilization.

#2 OMRE NMN + Resveratrol

NMN Purity: 98%

NMN dose: 500mg

Quality:

Made in the USA

GMP certified facility

3rd party tested

No magnesium stearate or silicon dioxide

30-day money back guarantee

Other ingredients:

Resveratrol 500mg (98% purity)

BioPerine® 5mg

Price: $59.97

OMRE combines high purity NMN with Resveratrol which is another potent anti-aging ingredient. In addition, they include BioPerine® which is a patented bioavailability enhancer. Essentially, BioPerine® improves the absorption of other ingredients. Studies have show it can potentially increase the absorption of resveratrol by over 10x. (1)

OMRE uses veggie capsules and avoids additives like magnesium stearate and silicon dioxide. Furthermore, their product is manufactured in the USA in a facility that’s FDA and GMP registered.

Check the latest price on OMRE website

#3 Wonderfeel Youngr NMN

NMN Purity: 98%

NMN dose: 900mg

Quality:

Veggie capsule

3rd party tested

Made in the USA

High dose of NMN

Other ingredients:

Resveratrol 100mg (98% purity)

Olive fruit extract 50mg

Ergothioneine 4mg

Vitamin D 20mcg

Price: $88

Wonderfeel contains a whopping 900mg of NMN per serving in addition to 100mg of Resveratrol, 50mg of Olive fruit extract, 4mg of Ergothioneine and vitamin D. It’s positioned as longevity supplement that covers all angles.

They claim that their patented formula uses a “multi-targeted approach to defend and slow down biological aging at the cellular level.”

As you’d expect with a premium brand, their supplement is produced in GMP registered facility in the US and they avoid artificial flow agents and animal based capsules.

The 900mg dose of NMN is certainly on the higher end of the recommended dosing level which may be too much for some. But if you’re looking to max out the NMN dose, Wonderfeel is a great option

Check the latest price on Wonderfeel website

#4 RENUE By Science Liposomal NMN

NMN Purity: 98%

NMN dose: 500mg

Quality:

Liposomal NMN

GMP certified facility

3rd party tested

No magnesium stearate or silicon dioxide

Price: $84.95

Renue by science uses a powder-based liposome formula to enhance absorption. Liposomes are spheres of fat that encapsule ingredients which improves absorption for fat-soluble molecules.

They also claim that this delivery method protects NMN from digestive enzymes. With this novel delivery system comes a premium price tag which may not be suitable to everyones budget. Nevertheless, it’s a top rated NMN supplement from a reputable brand.

Check the latest price on RENUE website

#5 Pro Health Longevity NMN

NMN Purity: 99%

NMN dose: 500mg

Quality:

75-day money back guarantee

Made in the USA

3rd party tested

No magnesium stearate or silicon dioxide

Price: $58

ProHealth uses a patented NMN source from Uthever which claims over 99% purity. This supplement does not contain any additives like magnesium steararte. Instead, they use brown rice powder which is a natural alternative.

On top of this, their supplements are made in the USA in a FDA and GMP registered facility. In other words, they tick all the boxes when it comes to quality and purity. The only downside is that they are priced at the higher end of the market, but you get what you pay for.

If you’re interested in ProHelath supplements, they also sells a whole range of NMN forms such as lozenges, capsules and powders to suit all consumer needs.

Check the latest price on PROHEALTH website

#6 Double Wood NMN

NMN Purity: 98%

NMN dose: 250mg

Quality:

Bulk discounts

Made in the USA

3rd party tested

Price: $49

Double woods is a brand that has been producing high quality supplements for many years now. They are a company with lots of experience and a strong reputation.

We’re happy to see they avoid the use of magnesium stearate and opt for rice flour instead. Their NMN supplement contains a 250mg dose per serving which is on the lower side compared to the other products in this article.

The main downside is that the capsules they use are Gelatin based so are not suitable for those who are vegetarian or vegan. In terms of quality, their supplements are 3rd party tested and made in the USA.

Check the latest price on DOUBLE WOOD website

What is NMN?

NMN is short for nicotinamide mononucleotide and is a derivative of vitamin B3.

In fact, vitamin B3 is converted into NMN in several steps. Firstly, vitamin B3 is converted to Nicotinamide Riboside (NR). Then, two NR molecules are combined to form NMN.

People often ask if NMN and vitamin B3 are the same thing. But they are not. Vitamin B3 is just one of the building blocks required to make NMN.

In our cells, two NMN molecules are combined to form NAD+. Hence why taking NMN supplements boosts NAD+ levels.

And NAD+ is involved in many cellular processes, including energy metabolism and DNA repair. As we age, the levels of NAD+ in the body decrease, leading to a decline in these processes and potentially contributing to age-related diseases.

NMN supplements – what are they good for?

Over the last 20 years, several animal studies have shown that boosting NAD+ levels has a significant positive impact on the hallmarks of aging.

What are the hallmarks of aging?

The list can be long, but it all boils down to the following 4 factors which are the key hallmarks of aging to be aware of:

1 – Increased levels of Inflammation

2 – Reduced insulin sensitivity

3 – Reduced mitochondrial function

4 – Gene instability and impaired DNA repair

There are many NAD+ boosting ingredients. But NMN is seen as the most powerful because it’s a direct precursor to NAD+.

The research into the benefits of NMN supplementation in humans is actively ongoing. But in animal studies, it’s been shown to slow down and even reverse the hallmarks of aging. (2)

So even though it’s not yet proven to have benefits in humans, there are high hopes for NMN’s potential.

Does NMN actually work?

A human clinical trial looked at exactly this question in 2022. The study involved 80 middle-aged healthy adults randomized for a 60-day clinical trial with once-daily oral dosing of placebo, 300 mg, 600 mg, or 900 mg NMN.

They looked at the following things:

measured blood NAD+ levels Safety and tolerability of taking NMN supplements Measured physical performance based on a standardized 6-minute walking test. Blood biological age Insulin sensitivity

And the results were fascinating. Here’s what they found after 60 days:

NAD+ levels increased significantly compared to placebo in all doses (300-900mg) No reported side effects. Well-tolerated The 6-minute walking test improved in all groups compared to placebo with a peak at 600mg daily dose. Blood biological age increased in placebo but stayed the same in all the people taking NMN (all doses). Insulin sensitivity – no significant change in those taking NMN compared to placebo.

Interestingly, a significant benefit was seen even at a smaller dose of 300mg in most parameters. And a dose of 600mg had the biggest impact on physical performance.

It’s important to highlight that this was a small study of only 80 people. So a lot more research needs to be done. But the initial findings are very promising.

What’s the ideal NMN supplement dosage?

It’s not yet known what the ideal NMN supplement dose is. But going off the study mentioned above, it’s clear that even a smaller dose of 300mg has a significant benefit over a placebo.

The best NMN supplements will include a dose of around 500mg which is in the middle of the range used in research studies.

And realistically, the ideal NMN dose is going to vary from person to person.

The most accurate way of finding out the best NMN dose for you is to test your blood parameters and biological age. This is easier said than done and can be costly.

Alternatively, you could consider starting with a smaller dose and see how you respond.

Is it safe to take NMN daily?

As we’ve already alluded to, there are only a handful of studies in humans and most have looked at giving daily NMN over a period of up to 3-4 months.

Thus far, no particular concerns have been raised and longer studies are ongoing. And we won’t know long term safety results for at least a few years from now. (3)

How long does it take for NMN to start working?

NMN starts to boost NAD+ levels in as little as a few weeks and certainly by 30 days.

How long this takes to translate into observable and measurable health benefits is as yet unknown.

The study we mentioned above reports improved walking distance and blood biomarkers of aging seen after 2 months.

Realistically, noticeable benefits will probably take a lot longer than this. As with all things health-related, very little changes overnight!

Is it better to take NMN supplements in the morning or at night?

Harvard professor Dr. David Sinclair and his colleagues recommend taking NMN supplements in the morning.

That’s because our cells naturally produce more NAD+ in the morning and levels decline by the time it’s evening.

So to match your cell biology, taking NMN supplements in the morning makes the most sense.

How well are NMN supplements absorbed?

Unlike other supplements where absorption is often an issue, NMN is quickly absorbed from the gut into blood circulation within 2–3 min and then into your cells within 15 min.

Some brands sell NMN in liposomal format which may enhance absorption even further. But even standard powdered or capsule NMN supplements achieve excellent absorption.

What is the best way to get NMN?

Getting a high enough amount of NMN from food sources is very difficult.

To put it into perspective, tomatoes and avocados contain between 0.36 and 1.6mg of NMN per 100g. (4)

NMN supplements on the other hand contain anywhere between 300-1000mg of NMN.

That means an average avocado weighing 200g will contain around 2mg of NMN. You’d need to eat around 250 avocados to obtain 500mg of NMN.

Of course, having a healthy diet with several portions of fruit and vegetable it important for general health. But the best way to get enough NMN to make an impact is through supplements. It’s not possible to achieve a high enough dose from your diet to impact NAD+ levels.

How to choose the right NMN supplement

Consider Your Goals

Before you begin your search, consider what you’d like your NMN supplement to achieve. Do you want a specific NMN dose? Are you hoping to combine other anti-aging ingredients? What are your current barriers to health?

It’s always important to remember that NMN supplements are not the magic elixir of youth and there are lots of other and arguably, more important factors to good health.

Check Ingredients Closely

The best NMN products will not only contain high purity NMN, but also avoid the use of any artificial additives. When you’re purchasing NMN supplements, it’s not just the NMN itself you should be thinking of. Does it contain any fillers or additives like magnesium stearate? Is the capsule made from vegetable cellulose or animal-based gelatin? Are there any other unexpected ingredients listed?

All of this matters when you want to compare different brands. And it’s not easy to tell most of the time because this information is usually listed in small print on the back of the label.

Look For Discounts

NMN supplements can range in price from under $30 a bottle to over $100 a bottle. Most of the supplements above fall in a moderate price range of around $50 to $90 for a one-month supply.

Many companies also offer discounts for new customers or when you order in multi-packs.

NMN supplements are designed to be taken continuously. It is highly unlikely you’ll notice any difference within a few weeks, the same reason why won’t have a 6 pack after going to the gym for a month.

Look For Money-Back Guarantees

Look out for money-back guarantees which add another layer of protection if you decide NMN isn’t right for you. The brands we’ve picked all offer a no-quibble money-back guarantee. Reputable brands will always back themselves and the quality of the products they sell.

Look Out For Fakes

NMN is an expensive ingredient. It’s not the same as your run-of-the-mill B complex or vitamin C that you may purchase for cheap on Amazon. With this comes a premium price tag. You may come across NMN supplements that are very cheap, but always question the accuracy and quality of their product.

Check reviews

It’s worth looking at customer reviews both on and off the brands website to see how others rate them. Be aware that some reviews may not be genuine and that individual reviews may be negative. But overall, you can get a good sense of how a brand stacks up by spending some time researching other peoples experiences.

How to get the best results with NMN supplements?

NMN is not a magic supplement that’s going to solve your health and longevity goals. There are several lifestyle factors that boost NAD+ levels naturally which you should consider alongside taking NMN supplements.

These include:

Dietary restriction (AKA Intermittent fasting)

The research suggests that NMN boosts NAD+ levels which in turn activates cellular repair mechanisms. Fasting also does this by activating autophagy which clears cells of dysfunctional proteins. But it’s important to chat to your doctor first as fasting may not be suitable for you.

High intensity exercise

All exercise is good for you, but research shows that high intensity exercise is particularly good at activating longevity genes. It essentially involves bursts of activity with periods of rest in between. If you’ve ever been to a HIIT class, you’ll know all about this!

Improve sleep quality

Improving your sleep is arguably the one lifestyle factor that will have the biggest impact on longevity. Better sleep has been linked with improved overall health and a reduction in all cause mortality.

Optimize diet for longevity

If you’re considering investing in NMN supplements, you may also want to look at other parts of your diet. The best diet for longevity is a topic of ongoing research, and there is no single “one-size-fits-all” approach. However, studies suggest that having a “Mediterranean diet” with the main protein intake being from fish rather than other meat is favorable.

NMN supplement side effects

NMN supplements are generally considered safe as its naturally produced in all of our cells. But as with all supplements, adverse effects are possible and some studies have reported mild side effects.

The most common being, gastrointestinal upset which means things like stomach ache and diarrhea. Others include headache and flushing which means going red in the face.

In any case, it’s always advisable to talk to a healthcare professional before taking any new supplement, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking medications.

What are the downsides of NMN?

While there is some promising research on the benefits of NMN, there are also potential downsides as well. For example, the research into NMN is still in its early days. Although significant benefits have been reported in animals, the benefits in humans are still being investigated.

Other than this, it’s also an expensive supplement. NMN is made through various chemical steps going from vitamin B3 to NR and then finally NMN which makes it complex.

Finally, we don’t know what the best dose of NMN is. It’s likely to be different depending on your personal circumstance and goals.

FAQ’s

Here are some of the most common questions people have about NMN supplements:

Is NMN better than NR?

NR is the precursor of the NMN. So NR is one step further away from NAD+.

Both NMN and NR have been shown in studies to boost NAD+ levels. But there aren’t any good studies comparing them directly.

Some scientists believe that NMN is better because it’s the closest thing to NAD+ as it’s the direct precursor and therefore only one step away. Logically speaking, the closer a molecule is to NAD+, the less energy our cells have to expend to produce it.

Is NMN better than Resveratrol?

Unlike comparing NMN to NR, it’s more difficult to compare NMN to Resveratol because they are very different compounds.

Resveratrol is a naturally occurring plant-based polyphenol and antioxidant. Whereas NMN is a vitamin B3 derivative that is present in all of our cells.

The anti-aging property of Resveratrol is linked to the fact it is a sirtuin activator. These are a family of enzymes that are involved in cell metabolism and aging. And Resveratrol has been shown to greatly upregulate the activity of sirtuins and indirectly boost NAD+ levels. (5)

NMN’s primary function is to boost NAD+ levels. On the other hand, Resveratrol boosts NAD+ levels to a lesser extent but has other benefits such as antioxidation and anti-inflammatory properties.

That’s why some of the best NMN brands also include Resveratrol to provide an all-round potent anti-aging supplement.

Does NMN make you look younger?

In short, it’s unlikely that NMN will make you look younger because skin and hair aging is linked to so many external factors. Cumulative sun damage and loss of collagen over many years are the main causes of wrinkles.

With that said, there are some reports that people claim their grey hairs turn dark again after taking NMN supplements for a few months.

Which NMN supplement does David Sinclair use?

Harvard professor Dr Sinclair is arguably one of the best-known advocates of NMN supplements. His research has paved the way for identifying NMN as one of the best supplements to support healthy aging. He openly states that he takes 1000mg of NMN with 1000mg of Resveratrol every day.

But he doesn’t say which specific NMN brand he uses. In reality, the specific NMN supplement that David Sinclair takes is not so important. Ultimately, all that matters is whether the NMN purity is high and from a reputable manufacturer.

Can I take NMN on an empty stomach?

If you practice intermittent fasting, you’ll want to know if you can take NMN on an empty stomach.

The short answer is, yes you can. NMN is absorbed well through the gut, even on an empty stomach.

Some people may experience some abdominal discomfort when taking NMN on an empty stomach, in which case taking it with food will mitigate this problem. But the vast majority of people will have no issues with taking NMN on an empty stomach.

What is the best age to start taking NMN supplements?

There is no recommended best age to start taking NMN supplements. It is entirely a decision based on your preference and goals.

NAD+ levels start to decline in our 20s and accelerate by the time we reach our 50s. Therefore, some people advocate for starting sooner rather than later. But it’s ultimately a personal decision.

Why not take NAD+ instead of NMN?

Throughout the article, we’ve mentioned that the main goal of NMN supplements is to boost NAD+ levels. So you may be wondering: why not take NAD+ instead?

The reason is, NAD+ can’t be absorbed from the gut directly because it’s too large a molecule. It will be broken down and reabsorbed as vitamin B3 and its other constituent parts. This process is not efficient and far less effective at boosting NAD+ levels.

How should you feel after taking NMN?

There’s lots of anecdotal evidence to say that taking NMN supplements may make you feel more energetic and be able to push harder when exercising. And there are some studies that back this up when they measure exercise performance after taking NMN.

But in reality, most people won’t feel much difference, at least for several months. NMN is meant to work on a cellular level and to expect any huge difference in how you feel is unrealistic. The proof of any benefit will be seen in tests that measure your biological age.

Can I take NMN with other supplements?

In short, the answer is yes. NMN is not known to interact with other supplements and is effectively a derivative of vitamin B3. Therefore, there shouldn’t be a problem if taken with other supplements.

NMN is often combined with other ingredients like Resveratrol, CoQ10, Quercetin, and Trimethylglycine to name a few.

If you are planning to take NMN with other supplements, it’s good to test it out yourself by trying one at a time rather than taking several. This way, you can see how you respond to them individually.

Best NMN supplements Conclusion

So there you have it, that wraps up our review of the best NMN supplements on the market.

We’ve walked you through some of the key things to look out for when buying NMN supplements and have picked out a handful of the top NMN brands on the market right now.

But there are other great options on the market so long as you make sure to look out for a reputable brand that contains high-purity NMN that’s manufactured in a GMP-certified facility without any additives.

This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.