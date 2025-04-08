Home gym fitness has been on the rise throughout this decade. Many fitness enthusiasts were forced to train at home at the beginning of the decade thanks to the pandemic, but a lot of people found it more enjoyable to get their workouts in within their own walls. As a result, home training equipment sales had risen significantly.

Part of that growth is thanks to electronic machines that allow trainees to perform strength training, cardio, and other fitness disciplines. One such machine that has been helping many athletes get it in at home is the Gym Monster by Speediance.

The Gym Monster 2 is the latest version of this machine, and it can serve as an all-in-one source for many fitness needs, including resistance training, cardio, HIIT, Pilates, and more. We will break down everything you need to know about the Gym Monster 2 so you can decide whether it would be an asset for your own fitness goals.

Product Info and Specs

The feature attraction of the Gym Monster 2 is the stand with the 21.5-inch screen with speakers that can tilt so you can see and hear it from any position you are working. It also has a foldable platform on the bottom that you stand on to perform the exercises of choice. The frame of the machine has 11 positions that the digitally-powered resistance cables can be placed. There are also connection points on the platform so the weight can be lifted from the floor.

The key benefit to the Gym Monster 2 is that it doesn’t take up much space when it is unfolded, and it saves even more space when it is closed. The dimensions are below.

Dimensions (unfolded) : 48.03″ L x 27.16″ W x 72.83″ H

Dimensions (folded) : 14.56″ L x 27.16″ W x 72.83″ H

Space Coverage (unfold): 0.84 m²

Space Coverage (fold): 0.25 m²

Weight: 172 pounds

There are multiple options available for the Gym Monster 2. All tiers come with the adjustable bench, but the Family Plus package also comes with the rower bench attachment. Details of each tier are available on their website.

Packaging

The main Gym Monster unit comes in a large box and is already assembled. It was narrow enough to fit through a doorway. All that was required was taking it out of the box and moved to the desired location. No other assembly or mounting was required. The unit also rolls so it can be moved to a different spot if necessary. This makes it a much more convenient and effective option over competitors that require their units to be mounted.

The adjustable bench also comes as a solid piece, and all you need to do is insert the pin in the legs to lock those in place, and the bench is ready to use. It is adjustable from 0 to 90 degrees.

The rower did require extra assembly, including applying the seat and footpads, but even this took less than 15 minutes to put together. The individual handles, ankle straps, Bluetooth ring, and bar were all included as well. A pair of hooks for the bar and handles for the Skiing workouts are also available but did not come with the unit that was tested.

How The Speediance Gym Monster 2 Works

The unit offers 220 pounds of total resistance (110 per side) that can be adjusted in one-pound increments. You’ll need a Wi-Fi connection and Bluetooth capability to use the machine.

Once the plug in the machine, the platform needs to be lowered and locked into position before the workout begins. After the free user account is created, you can go choose from over 60 programs and 370 pre-installed workouts created by coaches that are experience-based from beginner to advanced. There is also a Free Lift option, in which the user can use the machine as you see fit as well as a custom workout setting where the user can create their own programs.

An added bonus: As of March 2025, there is no membership cost attached to using the Gym Monster 2

Resistance Options

When the program is selected, there are various ways to differentiate the resistance. If the bar is attached, you can use the barbell setting. There is also a dumbbell setting for the individual handles.

Beyond that, there are also eccentric and assist settings. The eccentric option makes the negative portion of the rep more challenging. The weight can be set for this as well. For example, a 20-pound curl can have a 30-pound negative, which will challenge the muscle at its strongest function.

The assist option will result in the machine decreasing the resistance so a rep can be completed if a sticking point is reached. The Bluetooth Ring that is included also allows the

user to turn the resistance on or off without having to touch a screen. If the user were to get stuck under the bar during a movement like the bench press, they can simply touch the ring and the unit turns the resistance off.

The Gym Monster 2 will also offer coaching tips and grade form during exercises. If reps appear to be inconsistent, it will suggest how to correct the form. Once the training session is over, the machine will offer a grade and recap the workout that was finished.

Testing and Training

The tested unit was used for over 20 workouts in 30 days, including aerobics, HIIT, strength training with AI coaching, and Free Lifts. This unit was used to test over 100 different individual exercises during those sessions.

The movement patterns of the cables were very smooth, and the weight provided adequate resistance that would be comparable to using real weights. Pre-made workouts had instructions for the movements, rep counters, and timed rest between sets. The rest could be extended or cut short, depending on individual needs. Workouts tested ranged from 20 to 50 minutes.

The free lift sessions provided simple and timely ways to change weight, exercises, and time between sets. Overall, the Gym Monster 2 was not only easy to operate, but it provided challenging workouts that resulted in effective training, regardless of what the discipline and focus was.

There are also partner options that allows a second trainee to join in. The weight can be adjusted just by using a finger and moving the dot around the circle to make the resistance lighter or heavier.

Biggest Pros

Ready to Use Immediately

The Gym Monster 2 could be turned on and ready to use in less than two minutes, as long as the Wi-fi connection was established. Custom workouts could be saved and accessed, many pre-installed workouts were available to choose from, or the Free Lift option could kick off a training session very quickly.

Versatile Exercise Unit

The Gym Monster 2 could be used for bodybuilding workouts, beginner training, or cardio sessions. Changing the handles is as simple as pressing a button on the connector to remove one handle and apply another. No carabiners were needed thanks to the rings that are attached to the handles.

For most users, 220 pounds is also going to be plenty of resistance. Powerlifters, strongman or strongwoman competitors, and some bodybuilders may feel they can use more weight, but even with the resistance allowed, it will not be hard to train effectively.

Safe to Use

One can train alone on the Gym Monster 2 thanks to the Bluetooth Ring that can turn off the resistance when necessary. This means less chance of getting stuck under a challenging weight and risking injury. The assist option also reduces the weight as the user is struggling with reps, similar to a spotter providing assistance.

Minimal Space and Mobility

When the Gym Monster 2 is folded and stored, it sticks out less than 18 inches away from the wall. The bench can also be folded and stored without requiring a lot of floor space. The rower bench cannot be folded, but it can also stand and is light enough to move if storing it elsewhere is best in smaller residences.

Biggest Cons

Power Source Required

The most glaring “con” is that it requires electricity to use as well as a Wi-Fi connection. If a power outage occurs, the machine is inoperable. The resistance does not activate until power is on.

Music Settings

Music plays during the workouts, but it can be difficult to change the music. Instructions for operating the music settings were not located during the test. There was also music that may be considered offensive to some users. Fortunately, the Gym Monster 2 can be connected to a device like a smartphone through Bluetooth, which provides another way to choose the music that plays.

Low Height

Users that are over six feet tall may need to adjust how they train on some exercises for the Gym Monster 2. Even with the cables set at the highest position, movements like pulldowns for the back and cable extensions for the triceps may fall short of what is considered a full range of motion.

Cost

Depending on the package that is ordered, the Gym Monster will range anywhere from $3,500 to $4,200 USD as of March 2025. Even with the value that this provides and all the ways it helps trainees, this may be the biggest drawback. There are payment options under certain conditions that can be explored when placing the order.

Conclusion

If training at home is a priority and the budget can support purchasing a product like the Gym Monster 2, then this is definitely worthy of consideration because of all the ways it can help multiple users achieve personal fitness success in different ways. Its simplicity, small footprint, and variety of options can serve trainees of all levels of experience and help with fat loss, cardio improvement, strength, hypertrophy, and even general wellness for all ages.

You can learn more about the Gym Monster 2 as well as Speediance’s other products and services by going to their website.