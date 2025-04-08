Dorian Yates was a trailblazer on the bodybuilding stage, amassing six consecutive Mr Olympia titles during his celebrated career, but the big Brit was also an innovator away from the spotlight. To this day, gymgoer’s replicate what he calls his version of the bent-over row. Affectionately known as the “Yates” row, here’s why he changed it, and how to try it for yourself.

In a recent Instagram post for his 1.8 million Instagram followers, filmed at M13 Gym in Marbella, Spain, Dorian Yates explained that previously, individuals would execute bent-over rows with their legs straight and their bodies bent over, as if going to touch their toes. “That’s okay,” said Yates, sounding unimpressed.

While bent-over rows are known for hitting the whole back, such as the latissimus dorsi, trapezius, rhomboids, and posterior deltoids, due to the stability required to complete each rep, Yates felt that the move had a bias towards the upper back. Instead, he wanted to row better in order to build those huge wide lats that helped to make him famous. “So, my position is more upright,” he demonstrated, with his knees slightly bent and an overhand position placed on the barbell. “The Shadow” stuck out his butt and lifted up his shoulders, then locked his legs so that they wouldn’t shift during the lift. Because of his posture, the lower back is taken out of the lift too, he explained. “The only thing that moves is the elbows, up, and your upper arm, down.” advised the Olympia icon.

Why Should You Consider Trying the Yates Row?

Many people do this variation now without realizing that it was a staple of Yates’ tried and tested routine. “It’s mechanically, a stronger position,” said the legend of this particular lift. The bodybuilder further explained that the lower back is protected because of the angle that he stands at, similar to how one should pick up a large box. “You’re never going to hurt your back in that position,” he concluded.

Reducing the potential for injury was always important to Dorian Yates, who wanted to be able to lift as heavily as possible without risking time away from competition. The slightly bent knee also serves those who have tight hamstrings well, because they are not as stretched as they are in the old way of lifting that Yates highlighted. By avoiding a rounded back, you will keep your lower back out of flexion. It’s like the old saying goes: ‘When in doubt, stick your butt out!’

