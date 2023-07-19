This is sponsored content. M&F is not endorsing the websites or products listed in this article.

Resveratrol has become one of the most popular anti-aging supplements in recent years. At first, Resveratrol was hailed for its potential cardiovascular benefits after it was discovered that grapes and, therefore, red wine are a rich source of it.

More recently, the attention has turned to Resveratrol as a potential agent in the fight against aging. Longevity scientists have shown that Resveratrol has the ability to activate Sirtuins which are proteins that repair cell DNA, modulate inflammation, and extend cellular lifespan.

As a result, the interest in Resveratrol supplements is soaring and there are many brands to choose from. With so many choices, it can be hard to decide which one is most suitable for your goals. In this article, we review the best resveratrol supplements by taking into account their purity, quality, and effectiveness.

Top 5 Resveratrol brands

PartiQlar – Pure NMN

Pure NMN dose: 500mg per serving

Price: $64.99

Key Features:

High dose of natural NMN (1 capsule per serving, 500mg of Pure NMN )

Purity level of 99%

Good value for money

No fillers or additives

Manufactured in FDA and NSF-registered facilities within the U.S.

With simplicity at its core, partiQlar’s Pure NMN formulation ensures you receive exactly what you need for maximum effectiveness. Boasting the highest potency on the market, they reflect a commitment to delivering maximum health benefits. The formulations are backed by clinical trials and extensive scientific research, featuring single ingredient formulations meticulously selected to meet specific needs.

Emphasizing transparency, partiQlar openly disclose their suppliers, manufacturing facilities, and third-party test results. Each bottle undergoes rigorous third-party testing, ensuring they are free of contaminants and manufactured in US-based, FDA, and NSF-registered facilities adhering to strict GMP standards. PartiQlar Pure NMN capsules boost energy by replenishing NAD+ levels, enhancing cellular energy production and physical performance. They improve metabolic health by increasing insulin sensitivity and efficient energy utilization.

# 1 OMRE

OMRE offers a premium Resveratrol supplement that contains 500mg at 98% purity which means the dose you see on the label, is what you get.

In addition to this, they’ve also added BioPerine®, a purified form of black pepper extract known for increasing bioavailability. Furthermore, this supplement also contains 500mg of NMN which is a potent longevity ingredient.

In terms of quality, OMRE does not cut any corners. They manufacture their supplements in the USA and also carry out 3rd party testing which means each batch is analyzed for dose, purity, and contamination.

They also avoid artificial additives like magnesium stearate and silicon dioxide, opting for rice flour (Nu-FLOW®) instead. Overall, OMRE is a premium quality brand that has covered all angles.

Resveratrol dose & purity: 500mg at 98% purity

Pros:

Made in the USA

3rd party tested

Also contains 500mg NMN and 5mg Bioperine for superior absorption

No artificial fillers or additives

Cons:

Only available online

# 2 Life Extension

Life Extension is one of the best-known longevity brands producing an array of supplements designed to support a healthy lifestyle. Their Optimized Resveratrol Elite contains a lower dose of Resveratrol, but this is boosted by the fact that it’s wrapped in hydrogel coating to improve bioavailability.

This product also contains Bio-Quercetin, another well-researched longevity ingredient to boost overall impact. All of this is packed into a single capsule which makes it an ideal choice for those that are looking to reduce their daily pill burden.

Resveratrol dose & purity: 222mg at 18% purity

Pros:

Also contains 9mg of Bio-Quercetin

Made in the USA

Single capsule serving

Strong brand reputation

Cons:

Lower dose of Resveratrol

# 3 Thorne

Thorne’s ResveraCel® contains a premium anti-aging blend. Not only does it contain a 150mg dose of Resveratrol, but it’s also packed with other research-backed longevity ingredients such as Nicotinamide Riboside (NR), Quercetin, and Betaine anhydrous (trimethylglycine).

For those of you that know a thing or two about anti-aging supplements, you’ll be familiar with all the top ingredients that Thorne has packed into their resveratrol supplement. Furthermore, Thorne is free from additives and fillers.

Resveratrol dose & purity: 150mg (purity not stated)

Pros:

Reputable brand

Added NR, Quercetin, and Betaine anhydrous

No additives

All-in-one anti-aging supplement

Cons:

Resveratrol purity not stated

# 4 Renue

Renue’s Resveratrol supplement is provided in liposomal format. In essence, Resveratrol is wrapped in liposomes (fat spheres) to increase it’s absorption.

One of the main problems with Resveratrol is that it’s fat-soluble and therefore poorly absorbed from the gut. Renue has utilized innovative technology to get around this issue.

Although the Resveratrol dose is relatively small, the superior absorption will mean that this product still provides an effective dose.

Resveratrol dose & purity: 125mg at 98% purity

Pros:

Liposomal Resveratrol

Good value for money

Single capsule serving

No artificial additives

Cons:

Only available online

# 5 Pro Health Longevity

Pro Health has been a supplement maker since 1988 so they know what it means to make high-quality supplements. Their resveratrol supplement doesn’t disappoint either. With 500mg of Resveratrol, 500mg of NR, and 200mg of Trimethylglycine, this supplement really packs a punch.

It’s made in the USA in a GMP-certified facility and also 3rd party tested. In other words, they’ve ticked all the boxes when it comes to quality assurance.

Resveratrol dose & purity: 500mg (purity not stated)

Pros:

Expert brand

Made in the USA

Added high dose NR a Trimethylglycine

3rd party tested

Cons:

Premium-priced

How to choose a Resveratrol supplement

On your hunt for a top resveratrol supplement, there are really only a few things that you need to be aware of. Ignore all the fancy packaging and marketing tactics, it’s all about the following factors:

Purity & dose

Resveratrol largely comes in three different purities. This causes a lot of confusion but it will be easy to understand once you know what you’re looking for. The three purities include:

whole root extract (sometimes called organic root extract) = unknown purity. This is where the plant is used in its whole form, crushed down, and put into capsules. The amount of Resveratrol in a whole root extract can vary greatly from batch to batch. That’s because the Resveratrol quantity is totally dependent on the conditions the plant was grown, the quality of the soil, and the climate.

= unknown purity. This is where the plant is used in its whole form, crushed down, and put into capsules. The amount of Resveratrol in a whole root extract can vary greatly from batch to batch. That’s because the Resveratrol quantity is totally dependent on the conditions the plant was grown, the quality of the soil, and the climate. 50% purity = 50% purity is where the whole root extract is standardized to contain at least 50% Resveratrol by weight. In other words, it’s purified so that half of the weight is Resveratrol. For example, 500mg of 50% Resveratrol will provide 250mg of Resveratrol (although the brand may market the dose as 500mg, in reality, if the dose is 50% of this)

= 50% purity is where the whole root extract is standardized to contain at least 50% Resveratrol by weight. In other words, it’s purified so that half of the weight is Resveratrol. For example, 500mg of 50% Resveratrol will provide 250mg of Resveratrol (although the brand may market the dose as 500mg, in reality, if the dose is 50% of this) >98% purity = This is the highest purity of Resveratrol on the market. It essentially means that almost all of the dose contains Resveratrol. For example, if a supplement contains 500mg of 98% purity Resveratrol, it means you will get somewhere between 490-500mg of Resveratrol per dose.

In summary: 500mg of 98% Resveratrol = 1000mg of 50% Resveratrol

So when you are comparing resveratrol supplements, you have to look at the dose and the purity together. Lots of brands will market huge doses of “Resveratrol”, but in actual fact when you look at the label, you’ll see it’s from a 50% or unknown purity source. Therefore, you need to ignore the overall dose and calculate the real dose.

The top Resveratrol brands will contain a dose of around 250mg – 750mg of Resveratrol (98% purity). This is equivalent to 500mg-1500mg at 50% purity.

Quality

If you examine the supplement facts table closely, you may notice that a few “other ingredients” are listed. These ingredients are called flow agents. As the name suggests, they support the flow of ingredients through large machines into the capsules.

Magnesium stearate and silicon dioxide are the most popular flow agents around. But nowadays, the best resveratrol brands will use a natural flow agent like rice flour.

Customer reviews

Although you have to be wary of disingenuous reviews, it can still be very helpful to see how others have rated a product. It’s worthwhile checking reviews outside of the brands own website as well to get an all round picture of how they performed in terms of customer service and product quality.

Money-back guarantee

Most of the top Resveratrol brands will offer a money-back guarantee. This is always helpful as you may find that you don’t get on well with Resveratrol or don’t see any benefits after taking it for a while. With that said, it can be hard to rely on how you feel subjectively and it’s more accurate to carry out specific cellular aging tests to confirm.

What are the Benefits of resveratrol supplements?

Before we get into the benefits of Resveratrol, it’s important to explain what it is first.

Resveratrol is a plant-based polyphenol and antioxidant which has been shown to have various health benefits.

Antioxidation

Antioxidants work by neutralizing free radicals. These are formed as a by-product of metabolism and can react with cells causing damage and inflammation. Free radicals are formed all the time and our body keeps them in check by utilizing antioxidants to do this. Resveratrol is a potent antioxidant and has been shown in studies to have a powerful neutralizing effect on free radicals.

Anti-aging

Resveratrol has been shown in numerous animal studies to activate sirtuins. These are proteins that promote cell and DNA repair which contributes to improved longevity. This is one of the main reasons why Resveratrol supplements have gained so much attention in recent years.

Cardiovascular health

Resveratrol’s impact on health was first discovered in relation to heart health. It was found that drinking a glass of red wine a day reduced the risk of things like stroke and heart disease by reducing blood pressure and clotting. This benefit was linked to the fact that red wine was a rich source of Resveratrol. With that said, more recent studies have shown that the alcohol in red wine neutralizes the benefit from Resveratrol so it’s not recommended to drink wine daily anymore!

Blood sugar control

In animal studies, Resveratrol seems to have a positive impact on reducing blood sugar levels in diabetic mice as well as improving insulin regulation. Naturally, there’s been some interest as to whether Resveratrol supplements could be used as an agent to support human diabetic patients. Studies are ongoing and Resveratrol is not currently a medically recommended option. (1)

Does Resveratrol reverse aging?

The main reason why Resveratrol supplements have gained so much attention recently is because of its potential anti-aging properties.

Well-known Harvard Professor, David Sinclair, has been researching Resveratrol since the early 2000s. His group found that Resveratrol activates with a group of proteins called sirtuins. Resveratrol has been shown to activate one particular sirtuin called SIRT1.

Sirtuins are involved in DNA repair, inflammation control, and the cell’s response to stress. All of these high-level functions dictate the lifespan of our cells.

Over the last 20 years, researchers like David Sinclair have been giving Resveratrol to various animal models and have shown that it significantly extends lifespan. (2)

It’s unknown whether the same potent benefits will be seen in humans, but trials are ongoing.

What is the downside of Resveratrol supplements?

The main downside of Resveratrol supplements is that it’s very poorly absorbed from the gut. Resveratrol is fat soluble which means that if taken on an empty stomach, only a fraction is actually absorbed.

As a result, the best Resveratrol brands have considered this issue and found ways to enhance absorption,

Here are some ways to get around the issue of resveratrol’s poor absorption:

Piperine: Piperine is extracted from black pepper extract and is a well-known bioavailability enhancer. Studies suggest it can increase the absorption of resveratrol by over 13x. Micronized Resveratrol: Micronization is the process of reducing the average diameter of a material’s particle size. In other words, Resveratrol is broken down into a smaller size which enhances its absorption through the gut. Liposomal Resveratrol: This is where Resveratrol is wrapped in a phospholipid sphere. This sphere is called a liposome and is essentially a tiny ball of fat that encapsulates Resveratrol. This allows fat-soluble molecules to be absorbed easier.

The best way to improve the absorption of resveratrol is to take it with food containing fat. In addition to one of the forms mentioned above, you’ll have the best chance of getting the most out of your Resveratrol supplement.

Trans-Resveratrol vs Resveratrol: What’s the difference?

You may notice that resveratrol supplements will contain “trans-resveratrol”. The reason is, Resveratrol as a molecule exists in two forms: trans-resveratrol and cis-resveratrol. These forms are isomers, which means they have the same chemical formula but differ in the arrangement of their atoms in space.

Trans-resveratrol is the more stable and biologically active form, while cis-resveratrol is the less common and less biologically active form.

When people refer to resveratrol, they typically mean trans-resveratrol, as it is the form predominantly found in natural sources like grapes, berries, and peanuts.

In reality, it’s not an important thing you need to be on the lookout for. It’s just a confusing additional bit of information that is not entirely relevant because all products will contain the “trans” form of Resveratrol even if it’s not explicitly labeled this way.

Is brown Resveratrol bad?

Resveratrol in its purest form is a white or slightly off-white powder. On the other hand, brown resveratrol is sourced from grapes or berries. Therefore, brown resveratrol will contain a much lower purity compared to white-colored Resveratrol.

With that said, it doesn’t mean that brown Resveratrol is bad. Although the dose and purity of this Resveratrol will be much lower, these supplements will contain other plant antioxidants.

However, if your goal is to obtain the highest purity Resveratrol supplement, then you may want to consider opting for white Resveratrol that is sourced from Japanese knotweed and standardized to 98% purity.

Which Resveratrol supplement does David Sinclair take?

Harvard Professor David Sinclair has written a book called “Lifespan” in which he talks in detail about the benefits of Resveratrol and the fact he takes 1g (1000mg) a day. He’s also been on various podcasts and interviews where he’s explained his daily supplement stack which includes Resveratrol among other anti-aging ingredients.

He recommends choosing a high-purity source from a reputable brand that is made in a GMP-certified facility. Aside from this, he doesn’t go into any detail about which specific brand he uses.

What is the best form of Resveratrol supplement to take?

With so many different forms of Resveratrol supplements on the market, it can be hard to know which one is the best. Here are some of the common forms of resveratrol you may come across:

Resveratrol powder

Micronized Resveratrol

Liposomal Resveratrol

Trans-Resveratrol

There are no studies that definitively prove that one form of resveratrol is better than another. Also, almost all the supplements on the market will contain trans-resveratrol, so this is an added bit of information that isn’t so relevant.

The most important thing is to take your Resveratrol supplement with a source of fat. Whether that’s with a fat-containing meal, yogurt, or some olive oil. This will ultimately be the most important factor when it comes to getting the most benefit from your Resveratrol supplement.

When is the best time to take Resveratrol supplements?

In short, there is no proven best time to take your Resveratrol supplement. Some scientists say that it’s best to take Resveratrol in the morning. The reason is, there is a natural rise in Sirutin activity in the mornings. Therefore, the theory is that taking it at the same time as the natural rise in our cells is a good way to support your body’s reparative processes.

Some studies have shown that Resveratrol could also have a positive impact on sleep or conditions associated with a lack of good quality sleep such as obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). For certain people, it may be best to take Resveratrol later in the day. (3)(4)

In any case, a lot more research needs to be done and there is no officially recommended best time to take Resveratrol.

Resveratrol side effects

As with most supplements, there are some side effects you should be aware of. Although the vast majority of people will not experience any, they are always possible.

The most common being an allergic reaction and stomach upset. High-dose Resveratrol can also potentially enhance the effect of anticoagulant medication which increases bleeding risk.

That’s why it’s important to speak to your doctor before starting Resveratrol supplements if you have any underlying medical conditions or taking medications to be on the safe side.

Is it OK to take a Resveratrol supplement every day?

The studies into Resveratrol supplementation are mostly carried out over several months and so far it’s generally considered safe to take daily.

For example, a 12-week study gave 32 older adults (average age 73) a dose of between 300mg and 1000mg a day and reported no significant side effects. (5)

With that said, there aren’t too many long-term studies over many years so it’s best to approach with caution.

How to Increase Resveratrol Intake naturally

Before you invest in a resveratrol supplement, you may want to consider increasing your resveratrol intake naturally. This can be done through dietary choices, as resveratrol is found in various plant-based foods. Here are some of the richest sources of resveratrol from food:

Red Grapes: Purple and Red Berries Peanuts Dark chocolate Red Cabbage

But it’s important to highlight that the amount of Resveratrol in foods compared to supplements is quite small. For example, a single grape will contain around 50-100 micrograms of Resveratrol. (6)

That means if you want to achieve a dose of 500mg which is what you commonly get from supplements, you’d have to eat around 10,000 grapes.

Resveratrol supplement FAQ’s

Here are some other of the most common questions about Resveratrol online:

Does Resveratrol burn belly fat?

There are several studies in humans and other animals looking at the effect of Resveratrol supplementation on fat loss. A meta-analysis published in 2020 looked at 36 randomized control trials and found that resveratrol supplementation had a positive effect on weight loss and body composition. (7)

In fact, Resveratrol supplementation was more effective in reducing body weight in obese patients compared to those with other diseases or type 2 diabetes.

The mechanism for this effect is not fully understood yet but the theory is that through the activation of Sirtuins and a receptor called PPARγ, Resveratrol could potentially inhibit adipogenesis (fat cell formation).

With all that said, it does not mean that taking Resveratrol supplements will burn belly fat and it’s certainly not a recommended way to achieve weight loss. However, the initial research is promising and we’ll know more in the years to come as more robust studies are available.

Does resveratrol increase estrogen?

In some cell and animal studies, resveratrol has demonstrated estrogen-like effects in high doses. But even with this, it’s generally considered to be mild. (8)

For most people, resveratrol consumption from food or even supplements is unlikely to lead to hormonal imbalances. However, individuals with hormone-sensitive conditions speak to their healthcare professionals just in case.

What to look for when buying Resveratrol supplements?

This five-point checklist is all you need to pick out a top resveratrol supplement:

Purity – 98% is the highest available.

Dose – a dose of 300-600mg of 98% purity is most commonly used in studies.

Made in a GMP (good manufacturing practices) registered facility.

Does not contain fillers or additives – make sure to check “other ingredients”.

3rd party testing – check if it’s been sent for analysis after manufacturing to check for purity, dose, and contaminants.

What is the optimum resveratrol dosage per day?

In short, there isn’t an optimum resveratrol dosage per day and it’s likely to vary from person to person. Most research studies have used doses ranging from 150mg to 1000mg per day.

For anti-aging purposes, many studies use a dose in the range of 250mg to 750mg per day of >98% purity resveratrol.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference. If you’ve not tried Resveratrol before, it may be worth starting small and increasing incrementally.

Is red wine a good source of resveratrol?

Resveratrol is famously known for its link with red wine. Although It’s true that red wine is a decent source, it’s not a recommended way of increasing your Resveratrol intake.

To put it into perspective, a glass of red wine contains around 1-3mg of Resveratrol per glass. So you’d have to drink over 100 glasses to achieve what you’d get from supplements. Clearly, this is not advisable!

Will taking Resveratrol supplements make me look younger?

If you’re thinking of taking Resveratrol for its anti-aging properties, you may be wondering if it will make you look younger as well.

Visible aging is impacted by so many factors such as sunlight exposure, smoking, pollution, and loss of collagen over time. Unfortunately, it’s not possible for supplements, including Resveratrol, to reverse the damage caused over the years.

Some people report more hair growth and reduced amount of grey hairs after taking Resveratrol supplements. And there are studies in mice that have shown that Resveratrol could support hair growth. (9)

But these studies are preliminary and there isn’t much to back this up in humans.

Do Resveratrol supplements actually work?

There are lots of studies in animals that show that Resveratrol studies have a significant impact on aging, anti-inflammation, and heart health.

However, this doesn’t often translate into benefits seen in humans. At the time of writing, there are several small-scale human studies that have shown various benefits. But we can’t come to definitive conclusions based on these.

It’s an area of ongoing research and as more studies are published, we’ll know whether Resveratrol also works in humans.

Best Resveratrol supplement – conclusion

There you have it, that’s the end of our review of the best resveratrol supplements. It’s an ingredient that’s really come into the limelight recently because of its potential anti-aging properties.

More research needs to be done, but there are promising results from many animal studies.

As a result, the market is flooded with different Resveratrol supplements that are offered in various forms, doses, and purity which can make it difficult to know which one is best suited for your goals. With all that said, the resveratrol supplements in this article are good options to pick from!

