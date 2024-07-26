1. Roxy Aguirre

Roxy Aguirre’s journey epitomizes resilience and personal transformation. Living in Los Angeles, she began her entrepreneurial path ten years ago, driven by personal tribulations and a commitment to regain strength and confidence. Facing challenges like her son’s autism diagnosis, her mother’s cancer battle, and her own struggle with Lyme Disease, Roxy used these hardships to fuel her resolve to rebuild her life and wellness.

Her brand empowers women to seize life’s full potential, leveraging social media to inspire especially mothers to pursue their dreams. Summer 2024 will see the launch of “Love Roxy,” a lingerie collection designed to make women feel sexy and confident in any setting. Additionally, in Spring 2024, Roxy launched “Sexy Affair,” a podcast aimed at normalizing conversations about sex and encouraging acceptance of sexual fantasies and intimacy.

Roxy’s story is about transformation, empowerment, and community. From overcoming personal health challenges to creating a brand that uplifts others, she pushes the boundaries of what is achievable, aiming to create a more inclusive and supportive society.

https://www.instagram.com/bodybyroxy?igsh=MXVyYWV1NzhoZHF0ag==

2. Kyle Hall

Meet Kyle Hall, a relentless force fueled by a passion for fitness and an unyielding determination. From his early days dominating the gridiron to his seamless transition into the world of martial arts, Kyle’s journey embodies strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication. Having thrived as a collegiate athlete in both football and lacrosse, Kyle’s commitment to his health and fitness has been a lifelong pursuit. Since the age of 12, he has epitomized the spirit of athleticism, pushing boundaries and surpassing expectations at every turn.

When the final whistle blew on his football and lacrosse career, Kyle didn’t falter. Instead, he embraced the challenge, immersing himself in the discipline of martial arts. Since 2015, he has honed his skills, fearlessly stepping into the ring for amateur MMA and Muay Thai battles.

Despite the setbacks of 2019-2020, when the world paused due to COVID-19, Kyle refused to let adversity dim his fire. Now, with renewed vigor, he’s back in the gym, training harder than ever before. The prospect of stepping into the professional MMA arena looms on the horizon, a testament to Kyle’s indomitable spirit and unshakeable resolve. Get ready to witness greatness as Kyle continues to inspire and motivate on his extraordinary fitness journey.

https://www.instagram.com/mr.kylehall?igsh=MWR5MmJiYTB2cDJwMQ==

3. Kayley Gunner

Kayley Gunner, born into a military family from Fayetteville, N.C., moved to Oahu, Hawaii, shortly after birth. Though surrounded by veterans, she wanted a different path. After a year of waitressing to pay for college, she faced reality and enlisted in the Army in the summer of 2015. Stationed with a combat unit in the Pacific for four years, she excelled in physical fitness and quickly rose to Sergeant. Assigned a 240 machine gun, she extended her service to experience a new duty station, serving her last year at the DLI language Institute as cadre, responsible for multiple soldiers.

After five years in the Army, Gunner sought a new career in broadcast journalism but turned to content creation when the pandemic hit. Relocating to Los Angeles, she built a significant social media following and a personal brand over two years. Using her platform to spread positivity, she has appeared on several popular podcasts to discuss military benefits. Her military background has enhanced her beauty standards, and she continues to show that women can be both strong and sexy.

https://www.instagram.com/kayleygunner?igsh=ZXFnaG5jZXhkeGI3

4. Emma Magnolia

Emma Magnolia’s story is one of transformation, resilience, and relentless self-fulfillment. Starting with a degree in biology, Emma, now 31, has journeyed from academia and activism to the dynamic world of social media. Her path shows how revolutionary change can reshape both personal and professional lives.

Her academic foundation in biology led to her work in nonprofit shelters, where she explored empathy and community service. Transitioning to agriculture, Emma managed her own vegetable farm, emphasizing sustainable living and food justice. These experiences built a life devoted to meaningful causes. Emma’s entry into social media was a strategic move for empowerment, self-expression, and financial independence. This shift allowed her to pursue passion projects like a podcast and writing. Her social media presence reflects her authenticity, values, and diverse life experiences.

Looking ahead, Emma envisions a life of exploration and self-sufficiency. Her five-year goal includes travel and experiencing global diversity, while her long-term vision is a self-sustained homestead. Emma’s journey challenges conventions and celebrates uniqueness.

https://www.instagram.com/theemmamag?igsh=MWxkZ2V5dXNidWdqeQ==

5. Anna Claire

Anna Claire, a well-recognized performer in her field, embarks on a compelling journey that seamlessly intertwines her Southern roots with the vibrant worlds of business and entertainment. Growing up in Tennessee, Anna Claire’s early experiences in the performing arts, coupled with her love for outdoor activities, sculpted her well-rounded and adaptable personality. Modeling from the age of 18, she traversed Georgia, Tennessee, and New York City, gaining exposure to diverse cultures and refining her skills.

Recognizing a gap in the digital market, Anna Claire pioneered an online platform where models could share personal stories and sell content, fostering a creative community. Her business acumen is evident in collaborations well known brands, showcasing her commitment to authentic content aligned with her values. Striving for growth, Anna Claire aims to expand her brand by working with renowned artists and reaching broader audiences while staying true to her unique identity. Anna Claire’s narrative, a blend of authenticity, creativity, and resilience, unfolds from her Tennessee upbringing to a flourishing career in Los Angeles.

Her well-recognized presence in her field serves as an inspiration for those navigating the realms of art and business, emphasizing the importance of authenticity amid evolving opportunities. Follow her journey on Instagram at annaclairecloudstv for a closer look into the life of this Southern star.

https://www.instagram.com/annaclairecloudstv?igsh=cnIzMXkybzZpb2Vs

6. Marcus Stewart

Marcus Stewart has been a prominent figure on television since 2012, beginning with his appearance on Bravo TV’s reality show “Dukes of Melrose.” He then became known as “the Fashion Dr,” contributing to numerous style segments. He served as the in-house style expert for “The Better Show” before transitioning to the role of style expert and correspondent for “Celebrity Page TV.”

Since 2020, Marcus has taken a break from TV, marking a four-year hiatus during which he has undergone noticeable changes in appearance. He is now keen on pursuing personality work, hosting, and correspondent roles, envisioning himself as a blend of Oprah Winfrey, Ryan Seacrest, and Tyra Banks. With extensive fashion experience from working at renowned publications like VOGUE and GQ, as well as brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Marcus is eager to explore topics beyond fashion while recognizing his expertise in the field.

Currently signed with LA MODELS and having recently relocated to LA, Marcus also maintains a residence in NYC, allowing him the flexibility to travel for work opportunities. While he can act, Marcus is focused on being himself and building his brand without

following the traditional acting path.

https://www.instagram.com/iammarcusstewart?igsh=MWVpODlkZWhxZnB0ZQ==

7. John Morales

John Morales has been a dedicated coach for over 15 years, spending more than eight of those years at Equinox Luxury Club. As a natural bodybuilder, he has developed expertise in functional movement patterns, kettlebell training, and boxing, providing a comprehensive approach to fitness. Throughout his career, John has worked with a diverse clientele, including teenage athletes, high-level competitors, celebrities, CEOs, and founders.

John also specializes in coaching pre- and post-natal clients, showcasing his proficiency in addressing a variety of fitness needs. His coaching philosophy is based on the belief that fitness is essential for everyone, regardless of their lifestyle or career. He is committed to helping each client discover what fitness means to them personally, integrating it seamlessly into their daily lives. His personalized approach focuses on building strength, endurance, and agility through techniques tailored to each individual’s goals and physical capabilities.

John’s ability to adapt and customize his training methods to the unique needs of his clients has led to significant improvements in their physical health and overall well-being. His dedication and passion for fitness have made him a respected and influential figure in the health and wellness community.

https://www.instagram.com/thejohnmorales?igsh=NnQ5aWQ4eGFucGU1

8. Sara Zaimi

As a first-generation American, she exemplifies the power of hard work and perseverance. Her academic achievements, including valedictorian honors and consistent Dean’s List placements, are a testament to her dedication. This excellence extends into her successful healthcare business, where she advocates for women’s health awareness. Beyond the pharmacy, Sara dedicates her time to NJ Sisterhood, empowering young women and inner-city communities to work out and achieve better health. Her fluency in Spanish underscores her commitment to inclusivity and understanding.

Motivated by personal experience and empathy, Sara aims to use her platforms to address critical women’s health issues. She focuses on early detection of breast cancer and advocates for increased resources to empower women to take control of their health. Her work with NJ Sisterhood supports this mission, focusing on projects that empower women and address their specific needs. Her advocacy includes promoting 3D areola tattooing for breast cancer survivors, demonstrating how science and art can converge in the healing process. Sara’s strength lies in the synergy of her diverse experiences. Her business acumen and her work with NJ Sisterhood position her to champion women’health and community well-being on a larger scale.

https://www.instagram.com/sara.zaimii?igsh=NmIxanMyNWw0bXd2

9. Kevin Cruz

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Kevin grew up as an athletic child practicing Martial Arts and playing multiple sports which included football, rugby and volleyball. From an early age he knew he was passionate about movement. He started acquiring knowledge on different training styles, delving into calisthenics, then into bodybuilding, which led into Kevin competing in a men’s physique competition .

From bodybuilding, Kevin wanted to challenge himself to become a hybrid athlete by adapting functional, conditioning, strength, and agility training into his routine, which prepared him for his first spartan race. Through his experience after multiple races and sports competitions, he realized the lack of emphasis on recovery for the athletes and competitors, which pivoted Kevin into becoming a Recovery Therapist. Kevin acquired certifications in cupping, massage, and percussion therapy, as well as a stretch therapy certification, which he traveled to LA to receive through the board of Los Angeles Physical Therapy. Kevin wanted to take it a step further in helping people by becoming a NYS/NYC EMT.

In his work, Kevin aided patients through their worst times medically and traumatically. When responding to a scene, he was inspired by the methodical work that law enforcement officers had to perform. The mediating situations, while using a variety of communication skills and critical thinking, were appealing to Kevin and steered him into his journey of becoming a Law Enforcement Officer himself. His mission now as a Law Enforcement Officer is to improve the department’s confidence in fitness by educating and improving the officers in their cardio, agility, strength, and functional movements.

https://www.instagram.com/kccruz25?igsh=a2V1dHh6YjR4bGc3

10. Nick Marascia

Meet Nicholas Marascia, a 29-year-old Italian American from Brooklyn. From a young age, growing up in gravesend hanging out in school yards & playing sports daily was the thing to do. Nicholas fell in love with exercise, starting as an athlete, specifically baseball. After graduating high school, he decided he would become a personal trainer & began studying to become certified by the national academy of sports medicine (NASM)

At the age of 19, he achieved his goal of becoming a NASM-certified Personal Trainer and has worked in gyms such as Equinox, New York Sports Club, Crunch, etc. Nicholas also works with clients via online coaching where he offers a 12-week diet and fitness program. He loves what he does and gives all of his clients immediate attention via text to answer any concerns during the 12-week program.

Nicholas Posts daily content on his YouTube Channel

https://youtube.com/@NickMarascia?si=UvtrhnXVEPVkzVzR

The message that he would like to spread is to put god first in whatever it is you’re trying to accomplish & remove bad habits from your life that are

keeping you from becoming the best version of you can be.

https://www.instagram.com/nickmarasciacpt?igsh=MXZoZW16cGw4M2p0eQ==

