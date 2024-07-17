Nick Walker is headed to the 2024 Mr. Olympia Stage and is doing so with great momentum after ‘The Mutant’ claimed his second New York Pro title in May. Fortunately, this brilliant bodybuilder likes to pass on his hard-earned wisdom, and in a recent Instagram post, Walker explained just what has been key to his recent success.

In a video capturing Walker chatting with an unknown individual, he explains that he used to just throw around the weights while working out, but in recent years ‘The Mutant’s’ ethos has changed and so too has his progress. While Walker feels that his previous aggressive approach to weightlifting built him a “decent frame,” he later realized that it wasn’t good for his body. Now he says that; “Form is key, slow negative reps, slight pause in the stretch, explode up, slight squeeze, and repeat.”

Nick Walker says that focusing on form has eliminated joint pain

Walker understands that the ego takes a hit when you become more of a technical lifter, however. “Yeah, doing it this way, you can’t go as heavy, so the ego, you’re like ah f*** , but then when you’re in the grand scheme of things, and you just take a step back, you’re like; my back’s sore so…” Walker further explained that since he began focussing on technique, he doesn’t feel joint pain any more. “And yeah, my strength is really starting to progress, but I don’t get joint pain, it’s just all in the muscle.” Of course, there is a way to concentrate on the finer details and still chase the numbers says the Mr Olympia hopeful. “…the thing about it, whatever weight you were slinging, imagine doing that with the controlled form, now that’s really impressive.”

The bodybuilding community was quick to discuss Walker’s ethos, and Instagram user @troy_mustachio asked this follow-up question: “Great description between bodybuilding or weightlifting. When did you really make the change and did you notice mind/muscle connection immediately or did it take time?” Walker duly responded: “I’d say around 3 years ago, I learned it pretty quick; when you slow the movement down, you automatically feel more tension in my opinion.” Interestingly, it was around 3 years ago that Walker claimed first place in the 2021 Arnold Classic. His Olympia record has improved in recent years. In 2021 ‘The Mutant’ placed fifth, and in 2022 he placed third. Having missed the 2023 event, the big man hopes to make 2024 his crowning year.

Follow Nick Walker on Instagram!