2024 IFBB Pro League Chicago Pro WINNERS

Women’s Physique winners

 

1. Ana Harias
2. Amanda Machado
3. Lenka Ferencukova
4. Autumn Swanson
5. Romana Skotzen
6. Xin Qi

Wellness winners

 

1. Sunny Andrews
2. Germier Morgane
3. Yami Partridge
4. Ruth Bentson
5. Pierette Ebami
6. Cara Saundersd

Figure winners

1. Cherish Richardson
2. Mayra Rocha
3. Thais Cabrices- Werner
4. Elizabeth Nieder
5. Georgina Lona
6. Zulfiya Bitiyeva

 

Men’s Physique winners

1. Abisai Pietersz
2. Ahmed Shorky
3. Deke Walker
4. Mario Stewart
5. David Wachelka
6. Sadic Hadzovic

 

Classic Physique winners

 

1. Carlos Dommar
2. Kellen Wilson
3. Austin Espy
4. Camilo Diaz
5. Marcus Perry
6. Hamzah Saeed

Women’s Bodybuilding winners

 

1. Sherry Priami
2. Hunter Henderson
3. Mayla Ash
4. Lisa Kudrey
5. Kyna Squarey
6. Monica Vega

212 Bodybuilding winners

 

1. Marcello Alfonsi
2. Bo Lewis
3. Mike Condell
4. Morad Zahir
5. Filippe Ambreu
6. Christopher Vitro

Bikini winners

 

1. Reijuana Harley
2. Hope Castelli
3. Jessica Wilson
4. Lizzie Martinez
5. Tianna Weymouth
6. Nina Di Tommaso

Men’s Open Bodybuilding winners

1. Mohamed Foda
2. Vladyslav Sukhoruchko
3. Tim Budesheim
4. Nathan Epler
5. Jordan Hutchinson
6. Stan De Longeaux

 

All photos provided by TLR Seven-Nine Photography

You can follow TLR SEVEN-Nine Photography on Instagram Here!
