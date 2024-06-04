28-year-old English and Albanian pop-megastar Dua Lipa is enjoying chart success with new album Radical Optimism, but when it comes to getting into great shape, the beauty has shared that it takes hard work and commitment to stay the course on a world tour. Lifting the lid on her prep ahead of the Radical Optimism live world tour, the singer, who had a smash hit with Physical, recently appeared on the Dish Podcast from Waitrose and explained that it’s all about getting into “Stamina Mode.”

How Dua Lipa Stays In Shape for the Radical Optimism World Tour?

Dua Lipa is known for her energetic dance routines and is a longtime fan of staying in shape, so it should come as no surprise that when speaking to Dish hosts, Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, the brunette explained that the hard work had already begun. “It’s like rehearsals, no drinking, working out, just back-to-back preparing for all these shows to come,” said Lipa. The star went on to explain that it takes a special level of fitness to be able to sing and dance at the same time, and to get to that level she must rehearse; “…running, dancing, singing, all at the same time, to make sure I can hack it once the adrenaline hits as well.” No doubt dancing requires plenty of cardio fitness, but trying to hit the high notes as the same time will mean an even greater need for adequate lung capacity.

With Hollywood stardom beckoning, Lipa has been working on projects such as Argylle, and while this has been great for her profile, being away from live performances has done nothing for her process on stage. “I haven’t done a proper tour show for a year, so I’ve got to get my stamina back up before I go into festivals,” said Lipa. The songstress also shares that she completely abstains from alcohol while preparing for a tour even once she gets into the swing of her performances.

To stay in shape, Lipa said that her nutritional advisors told her to put protein first, with breakfast consisting of eggs and fruit, and no bread. Post cardio, Lipa enjoys a banana with cashew butter; great for potassium and a source of healthy fats. Fortunately, the Houdini singer also loves to prepare her own meals, and says that a salmon bowl with brown rice, spicy mayonnaise, pickled vegetables, cucumbers, teriyaki and black sesame is one of her favorite dishes. We have just one question: Will you please be our fitness instructor, Dua!?

To see Dua Lipa in action live visit her home page for latest ticket information.