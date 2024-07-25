Pro wrestlers who get themselves into incredible shape, and then maintain their physiques while being slammed on the mat multiple times per week are no doubt some of the most dedicated athletes in the world. A shining example of staying consistently fit, while dealing with life on the road as a grappler is Victoria, Canada’s Chelsea Green, who works just as hard outside of the ring as she does between the ropes in order to look phenomenal on WWE programming. It stood to reason then, that when Green made a stop in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of WWE’s relentless traveling roller-coaster, M&F took the opportunity to learn just how this beauty rises to the challenge.

“The one thing that I always do is, even if I can’t fully workout, I’m always going to try and go for a walk, I’m always going places where I can explore, and wander, and just stay active,” Green told M&F. “I think that’s a key.” Indeed, life as a touring pro wrestler is akin to being in a rock band. It’s a different town and crowd every day, but often with little chance to enjoy the places that they find themselves performing in. Green combines her eagerness to sightsee, with a love of hiking and getting her steps in.

“Another thing definitely is sleep,” explains the 33-year-old, noting that adequate recovery is essential for longevity in such a physically demanding job as being a wrestler. Sleep, however, is one of the hardest things to come by when every day is filled with long drives in order to make towns while living out of a suitcase. “Unfortunately, it’s unavoidable, we are up at four in the morning, we’re going to sleep at midnight, so (it’s about) making sure I take all my vitamins, all my supplements.”

Despite the challenging lifestyle of being a WWE wrestler, Green feels that sticking with a planned regimen is the best way to gain results. “There’s something to be said about routines, sticking to a routine, whether it’s working out, eating, whatever it is,” says the star, noting that she hits her macros by always carrying essential items like protein shakes.

Chelsea Green Likes to Get a Good ‘Sweat In’

Green explains that she got serious about the gym at around 16 years of age. “I make sure I always do one to two leg days a week,” she says. “Also, I make sure that, on my days where I need rest, those are walking days. I do not force it, I’m gonna get injured.” Being injured as a wrestler not only effectively writes that performer off future television programming, but it also means disappointing their fans, something that WWE Superstars try to avoid at all costs.

In terms of upper body workouts, Green likes to work arms, chest, shoulder, and back in the same session, but she also likes to keep things fresh to eliminate boredom. “I like to mix it up, so if I’m in town and I know there’s a good Pilates studio, I love that. I love spin class.” Green says if she makes sure to hit a leg day, and an upper body day, the rest is just about “getting a good sweat in.”

When it comes to the subject of nutrition, it’s often said that wrestlers have a tough time finding healthy foods when they spend so much of their time in airports, gas stations, and in hotels close to fast food restaurants, but Green doesn’t succumb to temptation, noting that increasingly, there are smart choices that can be made on the road.

“So, I know it is hard, but especially in America, you can always find boiled eggs, always,” teaches the pro traveler. “You can always go to a grocery store, you can always put eggs in the microwave, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs, eggs! I will say it until I am blue in

the face.” Eggs are also great for making us feel full, so they’re a great way to remove the temptation to snack. “When you are on the road, you cannot be eating bags of chips,” says the grappler. “You’ve got to eat something with sustenance.” If Chelsea Green’s physique is anything to go by, we are going on a hike and taking eggs for lunch!

