Turkey has emerged as a top spot for medical tourism, with PLN Smile establishing itself as the “go-to” dental destination, offering the highest quality dental care at the lowest cost. Its unique mix of compassionate, patient-centric dental care combined with amazing, “homey” vacation experiences has resulted in fear-free dentistry and fun-filled adventures. With the goal of spreading happiness to every moment of a patient’s life, PLN is transforming both dentistry and life.

Miss Pelin Kırdağ, the CEO and Founder of PLN Smile, created the clinic after observing the common dread of dental visits and the added anxiety of undergoing

treatment abroad. PLN Smile was established not only to eliminate these concerns but also to recreate the patient experience, turning it from loathed to loved. While Miss Pelin Kırdağ acknowledges that genetic tooth health may be beyond our control, the quality of dental care we receive is a choice we can make. And when it comes to quality, few can top PLN Smile.

However, don’t just take PLN Smile’s word for it. The clinic’s exceptional reputation is validated by its high Trustpilot rating of 4.9, with over 350 positive reviews.

Trustpilot does not allow false comments, nor does it delete bad reviews or negative comments. To a great extent, PLN Smile earned this reputation as a result of its

patient-centric approach.

The clinic produces photos and videos that tell each patient’s story, sharing these on official platforms to enhance transparency and help potential patients visualize their experience. This personalized care extends to comprehensive aftercare services, with a dedicated team providing post-treatment follow-up and covering expenses in case of complications.

PLN Smile goes even further by offering a warranty on treatments for the durability and quality of the care they receive. This guarantee underscores the clinic’s

confidence in its services and dedication to long-term dental solutions. And while one might assume that this warranty and level of care would come at a huge premium, it most definitely does not. PLN Smile stands out by considering patient budgets without compromising on quality. This balance of affordability and excellence makes it a preferred choice for many seeking dental care abroad.

Yet a common and understandable concern of those traveling abroad is the language barrier. PLN Smile overcomes this challenge by providing multilingual staff proficient in English, German, French, Arabic, and Russian. This ensures clear communication and a comfortable experience for international patients. And when it comes to comfortable experiences, PLN’s hospitality in healthcare is unmatched. It is renowned for its home-like environment, so patients are comforted by what is familiar yet elevated.

Another concern when seeking medical treatment abroad centers around the expertise of the medical staff. A key differentiator for PLN Smile is the extensive

knowledge and skill of its staff. All dentists and surgeons are carefully selected based on their extensive dental repertoire, having over 20 years of experience in

their respective fields and at least ten years in health tourism. What’s more, PLN Smile is approved by the Ministry of Health which further reinforces its credibility. It is also prominently listed on international health platforms, offering transparency by sharing qualification documents and files with patients.

Looking ahead, PLN Smile aims to expand its reach by establishing consultation, post-treatment service, and check-up centers in the UK and Europe. Under the

leadership of Pelin Kırdağ, PLN Smile continues to set new standards in the industry, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Something to smile about, indeed.

M&F and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.