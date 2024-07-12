Australian basketballer, Elizabeth Cambage knows how to command attention on and off the court, but just who is this towering sensation? Here’s the lowdown on this captivating and controversial athlete as she brings you some of her most impressive images yet.

Who is Elizabeth Cambage?

6’ 9” tall Elizabeth Cambage is of Australian and Nigerian heritage but was born in England before she and her mother settled in Australia. The 32-year-old currently takes up center position in the Women’s Chinese Basketball League (WCBA) where she is a member of the Zheijang Goldenbulls team. Cambage has also played for the WNBA with the Dallas Wings, Las Vegas Aces, and LA Sparks. During her time with the Wings, she hit a shared WNBA record of 53 points.

On the international sporting stage, Cambage won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Queensland, but she is also known for her letting her emotions get the better of her. Despite earning a bronze in the London 2012 Olympics, she pulled out of the Tokyo 2021 Olympics amid allegations of misconduct against other players and suffering from her own mental health issues.

Elizabeth Cambage Glows Up On Instagram

Cambage’s 1.2 million followers on Instagram were recently treated to some new racy shots thanks to a collaboration with the Mowaloloa fashion brand. “In @mawolola we trust,” read her caption, accompanying a series of images showing the female powerhouse wearing a dress inspired by a racing suit and another, plunging feather bower style dress.

As a strong female athlete, Cambage may be a work in progress, but her body positivity is very inspiring for those who are tall, or short, or may not fit the traditional supermodel stereotype. She is super fit too, as her brazen gym shots also show. “My one and only,” commented the Mowalola brand account on seeing the baller share her shoot. “Unreal,” wrote an excited fan. “Wooow,” said another. “Probably the most beautiful woman in the world!” concluded yet another viewer, no doubt speaking for many of the people who rushed to ‘like’ the photos.

Follow Elizabeth Cambage’s on Instagram Here.