UFC Welterweight Champion, Leon Edwards has some business to settle when he steps into the Octagon for an eagerly anticipated rematch against Belal Muhammed on July 27, to headline UFC 304. MMA fans know that he will attempt to erase memories of their previous clash in 2021, when Edwards accidentally poked his opponent’s eye leading to a no contest.

But for his man, who is known to his friends as “Rocky,” being a champion is also about representation, and giving everything to the training process. M&F sat down with the 32-year-old, who stands 6-feet-tall, between grappling and boxing sessions, to get his thoughts just days out from the biggest bout of his career.

You moved to Birmingham, England, with your family as a youngster, but you were born in Kingston, Jamaica and have become the first Jamaican born UFC champion. You must feel proud that you get to represent your homeland?

One hundred percent. To be born in Jamaica, not knowing what mixed martial arts was, to emigrating to the UK and becoming the world champion, it’s a crazy story, so I’m very proud to represent all the people in Jamaica.

Does this make you feel an extra responsibility in terms of how you conduct yourself as champion?

It’s good representation, you know? For either Jamaican’s or the UK. Something for kids to look up to, and be like; ‘okay, I can be myself and also achieve greatness.’ (It’s about people thinking) ‘I don’t have to change, or be a certain way to become champion.’ I think it’s about being yourself, and being humble, and you can achieve your dreams.

Youth sports was very important to helping you reach your potential as an individual and helped to keep you away from some of the negative influences that are out on the streets (Edward’s brother was tragically shot in a London nightclub). How important is it for governments all around the world to invest in youth sport resources?

I feel like it’s very important. Even the YMCAs. When I was a kid, there was a lot of YMCAs around, obviously, in impoverished areas, with music, football, and different sports, and after school you can go there but they are all closed down now, so I feel like it’s definitely important. Sports changed my life and it can help to change other kid’s lives.

You are known for working out very hard in the gym and not just inside the cage. We’ve seen you crushing deadlifts and running with the weighted sled. How impoartant is this to your training?

Being in the gym just helps, also with my mental health, even if I’m not in training camp for a fight, I’m always in the gym, training and learning and improving. So, whether it’s for general fitness, or your goal is to be a fighter, whatever you choose to do, being in the gym definitely helps.

If you get a session where you can choose your own exercises, what do you gravitate to?

I start out with a bit of cardio, then I’d normally do a whole-body workout. I do chest, back, legs, all in one. I find just doing weights, or just doing chest alone is a bit boring, so I need to get my heart rate up, and sweat a little bit, and that’s when I feel the best.

Those who have never tried MMA, probably can’t comprehend how much strength is required to move the stubborn bodyweight of an opponent. How do you work on that?

The best way to get better strength and cardio for fighting is in actually doing it, whether it’s fighting or wrestling, jiu-jitsu. You can run all you want, and be fit when running, but it’s two different cardio systems (compared to) wrestling.

What do you like to eat and are there any supplements that are a staple?

In the morning, when I wake up, I’ll have breakfast; normally porridge oats with a scoop of Myprotein Impact Whey Protein in there. I’ll have that with bananas and almond butter. I try to eat every 3 hours, basically. I’m training twice, sometimes three time a day, and the body is just constantly burning (calories), so you gotta keep fuelled to feel energized in your sessions. I like chicken. In camp, I normally eat less red meat and more chicken and fish because I have to keep my weight down as well. Sometimes I will have a steak, but not often whilst in training camp.

I’m very big on vitamin D, and magnesium, zinc, as far as supplements. I’ll mix my Myprotein shakes with Myprotein creatine, and I also like to drink electrolytes.

You are pulled in all kinds of different directions with training and also media before a big fight. How do you spend your downtime if you get any?

I like to watch TV, and play games. Just chill, and try to take my brain away from thinking about the fight, and let my body rest before the next session. Or have a nap. [laughs]

Do you have any rituals on fight day?

The day of the fight, I like to go for a long walk with everyone on my team. It’s a from of meditation, clear your thoughts, get all your gameplan in order, ask the coaches some questions, and just get some fresh air instead of just sitting around.

Your title defense on July 27 on UFC 304 will take place in Manchester, England. From your perspective, what are some of the positives about fighting in your home country?

For me, it’s having my friends and family there. I’m fighting in Manchester, it’s only an hour and a half’s drive away from my house, so it’s perfect and I’ve never lost a fight in the UK, and I like being at home. I like being around my friends and family. It gives me extra motivation to go out there and perform.

You must feel like you have unfinished business with Belal Muhammad, what would you like to say to your fans who will be watching?

Just, thank you for the support, you know? I’m going out there to put it all on the line. I truly believe I’ll finish him and I’m excited to go out there to perform for the UK and for Jamaica, and for everyone, just showing that I am the best welterweight there is, and I’ll continue showing that.

