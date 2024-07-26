Just like every person’s fitness journey is unique and personal, the same holds true for every song written and hopefully recorded. While there can be some collaborative challenges to creating each new piece music, both Shane Henry and Maggie McClure—the husband-and-wife duo known to country music fans as The Imaginaries—have no trouble putting their egos aside for the sake of their art.

“I think our we both agree that we need to do whatever’s best for the song,” McClure says. “We need to do whatever’s best for the music.”

Before they became The Imaginaries, both Henry and McClure were each entrenched in their own individual music careers before joining forces. Their debut self-titled album was released in March 2021. When you see and hear them perform, both the music and chemistry makes it evident they were meant to be a duo.

On July 26, they release their latest work, “Whole Lotta Lovin’,” a collaboration with one of the duo’s early influences, Vince Gill. “The power of calling that out in the universe has come back to us,” Henry says. “Now we’re friends with him.”

At the same time, the songwriting couple have written the soundtrack for the upcoming film “Reagan.” They also make a cameo appearance in the film, portraying the inauguration band.

A new song and new film roles require a string of cross-country concerts, as Henry and McClure are currently engaged with the band’s “Wheels to the Pavement” tour, which continues through September. Staying stage ready night after night also brings the need for a workout routine to carry them through the sweaty dog days of summer. For this, they can turn to family for fitness support.

McClure is quite familiar with fitness because dad and stepmother have both been on their own stages—as bodybuilders. Her dad—Michael McClure, a former football player at the University of Oklahoma, competed in 2007 and won the title of masters Mr. Oklahoma—while her stepmother had begun competing in fitness during the last year. “She’s about to compete again,” she shared.

The training bug bit them as well, and it has been an additional way to stay connected to her folks. They just may not take as far as her dad does, but when it comes to maintaining their Country Muscle, they always find ways to get the work in.

“I mean, we’ll work out with him sometimes, but he’s so hardcore,” McClure says. “He works out from six to seven in the morning, and then six to seven at night.”

The Imaginaries Find Fitness for Every Occasion

Being fit is beneficial to them both personally and professionally. Whether they are about to perform onstage or shoot a scene in a film, they want to be at their best. When they lived in Los Angeles, they had a gym membership in Burbank. Henry says said it was an important part of being the best self for the music and his life.

“It helps maintain a level of sanity,” he says. “Because, you need to let that stress out, and working out is such a good way to do that.”

Sometimes a good workout could lead to inspiration. Henry said that occasionally a beat or lyric would come to mind, and he would do his best to note or record it right there and then, so he didn’t forget. Even though others around him may question his moves on the gym floor.

“It’s like, ‘Look at crazy person over there in the gym singing a little melody that just came into your head, or singing a line that comes to mind,” Henry says. “I do it all the time. I don’t care”

They train together most of the time, but it doesn’t always work out that way. They don’t allow themselves to have any excuses for skipping out on training—not even on the road.

“We have a Crunch fitness gym membership, and depending on the season of life, we’ll get a Planet Fitness membership,” Maggie said. Even when the situation may not be optimal for them, they find a way to focus on their wellness. Working out on the road can provide challenges. Having a set routine can be hard when they are touring, but they find ways to get the next session in.

“And if we can’t get to a gym, we always try to go explore the places that we’re touring in and staying in. Just go walk around and enjoy the town and, you know, get a little exercise at the same time.”

Not having a gym is not a problem for them. As a matter of fact, they see being outside as a great opportunity to see and experience new things.

“I think that’s why I love the mountains more,” Henry says. “We love hiking, love skiing…we just love anything outdoors.”

One may wonder what musicians listen to when they are working out. McClure are around music so much that the workouts actually serve as an escape from it.

“I’m just like, ‘Let’s just work out and clear my head.’ That and if I’m listening to other music, then I’m thinking about music and not trying, you know. It’s weird because it’s a part of our business.”

Henry, on the other hand, is all about rocking out when working out. Among his favorites are Audioslave, Led Zeppelin, and more.

“I just like to rock out, jam out. Yeah, it helps me. Just pumps me up.”

The Imaginaries Learn the Importance of Health

For those not familiar with touring or fitness may question the importance of squeezing in time to get in a workout. For the country couple, who’ve been married since 2011, the body is the most valuable instrument, and it needs proper care just as any guitar, piano, or drum set. Henry knew this already but was reminded when he had to have an appendectomy in 2019.

That day in the studio had started like any other.

“I started feeling this like sort of stabbing pain in my side. And I just kind of ignored it, you know. But as the day went on, it just progressed,” he recalled. “I remember at one point just telling Maggie I was like, ‘I think I need you to take me to the hospital.’”

The doctors determined his appendix had ruptured, and they took him for an immediate operation. His struggle didn’t end there. The wound kept getting infected, which resulted in multiple rounds of antibiotics. The doctors finally determined the stitches used to close the wound had to come out.

“It had to heal from the inside out.”

Henry referred to that experience as a wake-up call, and he took his health and fitness even more seriously after that. He advises others to do the same

“If you don’t have your health, you have nothing in life.”

It took Henry four years to completely recover from that experience. McClure noted that it would hurt him to even hold his guitar, and singing was a struggle as well. Henry never gave up, and the dedication paid off.

“We were just talking about how it’s so awesome, because I can tell,” she explained. “His voice is finally back to where it was.”

He’s back to training and doing the physical part of the job as well—carrying his wife’s keyboard, moving other equipment, and everyday life chores. He admitted that he has to pace himself and be more careful. He also has to pay more attention to what he eats. Fortunately for him, he has a father in-law that knows a thing or two about chicken and rice. At least they add some variety to it. Sometimes it is grilled, and other days it is cooked on the stove top.

“I guess I adopted his diet in a way,” he says.

A decade ago, McClure had her own health scare when she was exposed to black mold. After intense testing, she found out that not only was she severely allergic to the mold, but the tests discovered she had developed allergies for gluten, dairy, eggs, beef, chill fish.

“I’ve cut all of this out of my diet,” she says, “and I’ve stayed healthy—knock on wood—for a long time. And it’s amazing to me how once you find out what your body doesn’t like, and then you don’t put that in your body, how much better you can feel.”

Back on the Road and Moving Forward

The Imaginaries have resumed their touring and are as excited as ever to be back on the road. And with this week’s drop of “Whole Lotta Lovin’”, caps off one of the band’s most successful years. Getting the chance to work with a longtime influence such as Gill has been a creative boost.

“We were like, Vince, we’ve got a song, and we really think it would be awesome for if you could play and be a part of this somehow,” McClure says. “I kind of left it vague, but we thought we needed something to make it pop. And Vince said, ‘You guys are great, but let me play some guitar.”

If you don’t happen to live near any of their tour stops (“It’s been such a blast getting back on the road and getting to reconnect with people fans, and we’re excited to keep it going,” McClure says), fear not, because you may see them sooner or later on the big screen on Aug. 30 in the new film Reagan. The Imaginaries have a small part to do with it, as both actors and songwriters.

“We have a very short appearance in the movie. We are the band at the inaugural ball, and so you’ll see us, and you will actually hear us as well.”

The Imaginaries have already seen and experienced many ups and downs throughout their career and lives. All of that has prepared them for the future, which appears to be very bright.