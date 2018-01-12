9 Times Gym Crush Jen Selter Was Positively NSFW on Instagram

Jen Selter without a doubt is a trailblazer when it comes to fitness models on Instagram. She finessed her way to the top of the social media food chain with her marvelous figure, growing her Instagram following and attracting interest from companies wanting to do business with her. She currently almost has 12 million followers and her own intense workout program.

Since she originally got into fitness modeling back in 2012, Instagram has continued to grow along with the number of people who consider themselves to be fitness models, but Selter undeniably found success long before being a fitness influencer was even a thing.

Take a quick spin through this gallery for a refresher on the original social media fitness model.