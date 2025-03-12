One of the greatest lessons entrepreneur Larry Puckett regularly applies today to his business dealings may have originated from the hardest hit he took as a high school football player more than four decades. Long before becoming a successful venture capitalist, the 58-year-old linebacker was determined to dominate backfields. On this one particular play, Puckett spotted a mile-wide gap and immediately filled it in hopes of crushing the ball carrier. Instead, he was knocked cold by a blindside hit from an opponent he never saw coming.

“He cleaned my clock,” Puckett admits. “They had to wake me up and help me off the field. It was rough.”

The classic Rocky line, “It’s not about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward,” applies to this story, but for Puckett, the message was different than the famous Sylvester Stallone quote.

“You can’t rush into a hole like that and not expect someone to be there,” he says. “If there’s an open space that wide, there’s a reason for it. That’s another great lesson for business. I think about that sometimes when I’m making decisions.”

Now fully entrenched in running several multimillion-dollar enterprises, including a Houston-based logistics company, a tech startup, motion picture studio, as well a natural supplement brand, Puckett shares what he learned from that defensive miscalculation with young entrepreneurs: Before going all in on an idea, ensure you’re not blindsided by unexpected regulations and expenses. “Get a lawyer, get an accountant, and set it up right from the beginning,” he advises. “You don’t want to be backtracking and figuring out how to manage your business properly. If you’re doing it in hindsight, you’ve already got problems.”

The same principle—avoiding an unexpected hit—applied to Puckett’s health a decade ago and has reshaped his philosophy on fitness ever since. As the CEO of Theon Global, he humbly admits that anyone can succeed in business with a solid plan, but it’s impossible to sustain any success if your health becomes an issue.

When heart problems hampered his health, he sought out the best treatment—and compiled his own research—and refocused on staying fit. Hitting the weight room often—and, most importantly, with purpose—has allowed Puckett to spend quality time with his wife and family without being hindered by health issues.

“Hitting the weights has been a godsend for me,” he says. “When I approached fitness, my goal was simply to be athletic enough to keep up with my grandkids. I realized that I hadn’t been pushing myself anymore. but I learned from them that age doesn’t matter. We can do whatever we want if we want to scale up and get stronger.”