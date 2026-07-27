The 2026 Huanji Chengdu China Pro concluded on July 26 and was comprised of seven Olympia final qualifiers. Iran’s Behrooz Tabani led a competitive pack, as we take a look at who topped each category.

2026 Huanji Chengdu China Pro Results

Category: Open Division

Winner: Behrooz Tabani

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Iranian bodybuilder Behrooz Tabani impressed the judges to beat England’s James Hollingshead, earning his fourth Olympia qualification to date. Tabani brought muscle fullness and conditioning, presenting a package that the judges would not deny.

Open Division Top Five:

First: Behrooz Tabani

Behrooz Tabani Second: James Hollingshead

James Hollingshead Third: Wei Li

Wei Li Fourth: Morteza Mashayekhkordkola

Morteza Mashayekhkordkola Fifth: Mazaher Tabaniabarghani

Category: 212 Division

Winner: Xiaoshuang Lan

China’s Xiaoshuang Lan has topped last year’s Amateur Olympia China win by acing the 212 division in Chengdu. Massive legs and a detailed physique took the trophy.

212 Division Top Five:

First: Xiaoshuang Lan

Xiaoshuang Lan Second: Guangyi Dou

Guangyi Dou Third: Cameron George

Cameron George Fourth: Mohamed Gomaa

Mohamed Gomaa Fifth: Mahmoud Abdelhalim

Category: Men’s Classic Physique

Winner: Xin Liu

China’s Xin Liu earned his IFBB Pro Card in 2024 and has made great strides in a short amount of time. As things stand, he is now set to make his Olympia debut in 2026.

Men’s Classic Physique Top Five:

First: Xin Liu

Xin Liu Second: Chuan Wang

Chuan Wang Third: Zhu Li Xiang

Zhu Li Xiang Fourth: Laixi Xie

Laixi Xie Fifth: Yi-Shan Cheng

Category: Men’s Physique

Winner: Edvan Palmeira

Brazil’s Edvan Palmeira chipped his way to victory in China following his win at FitPira Pro last year, officially qualifying for the Olympia.

Men’s Physique Top Five:

First: Edvan Palmeira

Edvan Palmeira Second: Li Xiaolong

Li Xiaolong Third: Heng Zhao

Heng Zhao Fourth: Yu Jin

Yu Jin Fifth: Siang Wang

Category: Women’s Figure

Winner: Xinyu Chen

China’s Xinyu Chen beat a tough field that included the returning four-time Olympian, Da Jeong An, following a two year break, as well as Yao Zeng, who was a worthy runner-up.

Women’s Figure Top Five:

First: Xinyu Chen

Xinyu Chen Second: Yao Zeng

Yao Zeng Third: Da Jeong An

Da Jeong An Fourth: Anastasiya Voskresenska

Anastasiya Voskresenska Fifth: Yanrong Liu

Category: Bikini

Winner: Cynthia Chen

China’s Cynthia Chen has officially qualified for the 2026 Olympia with her second pro win of the season and is now Sin City bound.

Bikini Top Five:

First: Cynthia Chen

Cynthia Chen Second: Mengru Zhang

Mengru Zhang Third: Liling Wang

Liling Wang Fourth: Lijia Zhang

Lijia Zhang Fifth: Lu Zhao

Category: Women’s Wellness

Winner: Wenqian Yang

China’s Wenqian Yang built on her victory at the 2025 Huanji China Pro Wellness event, securing another win at China Pro to secure her spot at the Olympia final.

Women’s Wellness Top Five:

First: Wenqian Yang

Wenqian Yang Second: Carolina Cardoso

Carolina Cardoso Third: Klaudia Vanessza Csuri

Klaudia Vanessza Csuri Fourth: Lingao Wang

Lingao Wang Fifth: Xiaoyan Li

For the full list of all the athletes who have qualified for the 2026 Olympia, click here.

For more information on attending the biggest weekend in bodybuilding, strength, and fitness, click here.