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The 2026 Huanji Chengdu China Pro concluded on July 26 and was comprised of seven Olympia final qualifiers. Iran’s Behrooz Tabani led a competitive pack, as we take a look at who topped each category.
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Iranian bodybuilder Behrooz Tabani impressed the judges to beat England’s James Hollingshead, earning his fourth Olympia qualification to date. Tabani brought muscle fullness and conditioning, presenting a package that the judges would not deny.
China’s Xiaoshuang Lan has topped last year’s Amateur Olympia China win by acing the 212 division in Chengdu. Massive legs and a detailed physique took the trophy.
China’s Xin Liu earned his IFBB Pro Card in 2024 and has made great strides in a short amount of time. As things stand, he is now set to make his Olympia debut in 2026.
Brazil’s Edvan Palmeira chipped his way to victory in China following his win at FitPira Pro last year, officially qualifying for the Olympia.
China’s Xinyu Chen beat a tough field that included the returning four-time Olympian, Da Jeong An, following a two year break, as well as Yao Zeng, who was a worthy runner-up.
China’s Cynthia Chen has officially qualified for the 2026 Olympia with her second pro win of the season and is now Sin City bound.
China’s Wenqian Yang built on her victory at the 2025 Huanji China Pro Wellness event, securing another win at China Pro to secure her spot at the Olympia final.
For the full list of all the athletes who have qualified for the 2026 Olympia, click here.
For more information on attending the biggest weekend in bodybuilding, strength, and fitness, click here.