Seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath is still going sleeveless at 46 years of age and putting other gym goers to shame with intense workouts that build massive arms. Thankfully, the bodybuilding icon has shared how you can “grow some freakish arms” too, with just three all-in moves.

While this workout may be short on exercises, there are certainly “no shortcuts,” says the man who trained to become the Mr. Olympia winner every year from 2011 to 2017. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

Phil Heath’s ‘Freakish Arms’ Workout

Seated Alternating Dumbbell Curl: 4 Sets of 8 to 12 Reps

4 Sets of 8 to 12 Reps Seated Concentration Curl: 4 Sets of 8 to 12 Reps

The Finisher:

Barbell Curl 21s: 7 Sets

Workout Breakdown

Phil Heath’s arms measured around 22 inches at their peak, thanks to intense workouts that concentrated on intensity and hypertrophy while maintaining form. Since Heath went heavy with his reps, he advised building in some rest time. So, for the first two exercises, you will rest for 90 seconds between sets. Then, for the finisher, take two minutes between each set, so that you can give it your all.

To start, “The Gift” took a seat and cranked out some alternating dumbbell curls, blasting his biceps brachii, along with the brachialis underneath, and the brachioradialis in the forearm for 3D arms.

Second came concentration curls. These are often added alongside regular curls because they are better at isolating the biceps, making them ideal for building the much-hallowed bicep peak. Note that to maintain form, you will likely need to come down in weight from the previous dumbbell curls, since the bicep does more of the work alone here.

To finish, big Phil showed that you can take an athlete out of the Olympia, but you can never take the Olympia out of an athlete. His last move is a punishing seven set ordeal with barbell curl 21s.

The concept behind 21s is to break a movement down into three sections of seven. So, Heath grabs the EZ bar and completes seven reps in the bottom half, seven reps in the top half, and then seven reps completing the full range of motion. The bodybuilder feels that seven is a “good number,” so he completes seven sets for good muscle building measure.

If you are new to 21s, you can master your form in front of a mirror, making sure that you don’t over or under extend the half-reps. Much like traditional curls, this exercise will tax the biceps brachii, brachialis, and brachioradialis but with three distinct sections to complete, you’ll be holding the bar for much longer, increasing time under tension and stimulating the muscles for longer. 21s also place greater exhaustion on those difficult to target forearms.

If you are not quite Olympia ready, you can modify the number of sets used in this workout, increasing them as and when you feel comfortable. The point is to try and reach failure in the main portion of the workout when you reach 8 to 12 reps. Still, whatever volume of sets you choose, be sure to avoid momentum from driving the 21s phase. And don’t be afraid to go with a lighter weight to maintain form and avoid strains.

“Make sure you’re doing the following,” concluded Heath. “Training hard, training smart, and having fun, because arms day should put a smile on your face.”

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