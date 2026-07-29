19 men have held the title of Mr. Olympia since the competition’s creation in 1965. It is considered the most elite club in bodybuilding and perhaps in any strength or physique sport. From 2005 until 2019, the Olympia called the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada its home. That is 15 editions of bodybuilding’s biggest weekend. No other venue has hosted the Olympia as many times in its illustrious history.

The Orleans Arena was where the legacies of several champions were cemented, including Ronnie Coleman (who won his eighth and final title there), Jay Cutler, Dexter Jackson, Phil Heath, the late Shawn Rhoden, and the most recent man to hold up the Sandow in the Orleans, Brandon Curry.

Curry Looks Back At a Historic Night

When the Olympia returns to the Orleans Arena on Sept. 25-26, Curry will make his 14th career Olympia appearance, the most of any Men’s Open competitor in the lineup. Curry is in a very unique position because he is the only former champion crowned at the Orleans that is still competing in the contest.

Some of the men qualified for the 2026 Mr. Olympia know what it’s like to stand on bodybuilding’s biggest stage, but Curry confirms that in his career, there was nothing like facing the massive audience watching in the Orleans and holding up the prestigious Sandow Trophy while the legendary Mr. Olympia song echoes within its walls.

“For me, it was surreal because that was where I went to my first Olympia in 2006, when Jay beat Ronnie, and I saw it from the Weider skybox,” Curry recalled. “I remember being onstage that night (he won) and trying to slow time down so I could take in every moment.”

When Curry won the title that night over runner-up William Bonac, the experts in the sport spoke more about who was not in the contest. The 2018 champion, Rhoden, couldn’t compete due to legal issues, seven-time winner Heath also bowed out due to recovering from hernia surgery, and the popular Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay also missed the competition.

Despite the shadow that was cast over the Tennessee native’s moment, the trophy weighed the same, the $400,000 prize still had the same value, and the title was as legitimate as any other from the previous years. Curry’s job was to beat everyone on the stage, not those that weren’t, and he anticipated that the moment was his.

“I kinda felt it was going to go my way that night.”

A Different Reign Than the Others

Curry may also have the most unique single reign of any champion ever. Within months of him winning the title, the world changed significantly thanks to the pandemic. Many gyms were closed or had restrictions placed on them throughout 2020, athletes had to find different ways to train and prepare for shows, and contests were rescheduled and moved to different cities, including the 2020 Olympia. The regulations in Las Vegas at the time were what led new owner Jake Wood and President Dan Solomon to relocate the annual event to Orlando, Florida and move it from September to December of that year.

The issues surrounding the pandemic also meant Curry’s traveling was restricted, and he couldn’t be the champion and ambassador for the sport that he felt he could be.

“The door shut on all that just as I was getting going with traveling and promoting the sport. That made everything bittersweet because I was handicapped in the process of carrying the title as a champion should and be celebrated throughout the world.”

Nonetheless, bodybuilding needed a reason for optimism, and the way Curry carried himself throughout that 15-month reign helped with that. Heath announcing his return to the stage with hopes of taking back the top spot brought extra buzz as well.

Curry’s reign as champion ended at the 2020 Olympia. Some experts thought Heath would return and take the victory, but Elssbiay actually left the stage with his first of two Sandows. Curry and Heath took silver and bronze, respectively. Curry has yet to win a second Olympia, but his one title still makes him a large part of bodybuilding history and has been a tremendous benefit for him and his family.

“Being able to see the top of the mountain is always going to be special for me. I never take it for granted and still appreciate it today.”

Returning to the Orleans in 2026

The Olympia is back in Las Vegas but has been held in other venues, that is until now. In 2026, the Olympia will return to the Orleans Arena for the first time in seven years, and it will be much bigger than it was in 2019. Wellness and Fit Model bring the total number of divisions to 12, but the main event is still the Men’s Open prejudging on Friday night and finals on Saturday evening.

Many new fans have joined the bodybuilding community and know the excitement that the Olympia brings every year, but those that have several years under their belts will confirm that the Olympia in the Orleans is just different and must be experienced in person. Curry advises the same for the athletes that have joined the pro ranks in recent years but have never graced the stage in that venue.

“There is no other venue that can accommodate the fanfare,” Curry said. “The access and the arena is perfect for the show, and there will be plenty of backstage space for the competitors too. It will be interesting to see how the athletes that have never been there will respond to it because they will feel a difference when they take the stage.”

Curry looks forward to making his return to the building that he will have a permanent connection to but knows that he is not seen as a favorite going into this year’s contest, even as a past champion. However, he also knows firsthand that anything can happen once the men take the stage, especially in the Orleans. That’s why Curry is preparing as the champion he was and will always be recognized as. Many historical moments have been created in the Orleans Arena. Who is to say that he couldn’t possibly create another, or at the very least be a spoiler and knock off some of the favorites and be in the mix?

“Every time I come to the stage, I bring a surprise. I can still be competitive and dangerous at a high level. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do.”

To see what happens and be a part of bodybuilding history, get your tickets to the 2026 Olympia Weekend as well as World Fitness Expo passes at www.mrolympia.com.