With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
In our “FitBiz” series, we seek to share the stories behind the brands in fitness, health, nutrition, and wellness. Through candid interviews and in-depth discussions, “FitBiz” aims to explore the triumphs, challenges, and valuable lessons learned by these trailblazing enterprises.
Nick Bare’s inspiring story of overcoming adversity and using discipline to guide his success as an entrepreneur with Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) reminds us that we can break through barriers and achieve success with focus and determination.
Below are highlights from Bare’s interview with Zack Zeigler, host of the M&F Reps podcast. In this interview, Nick discusses his experiences, strategies for success, and how discipline shapes his life.
Nick Bare launched Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) in 2012 from his college apartment in Western Pennsylvania. Bare, also a former Army Ranger, ultramarathoner, and author has brought BPN to serious success since the days of bootstrapping it. In a recent episode of the M&F Reps podcast, hosted by our Chief Content Officer/Editor-in-Chief Zack Zeigler, Bare talks about his journey and how his dedication to fitness and metnal discipline has played a crucial role in his success.
“I think it starts with getting that first win,” Bare says. “I’m a big fan of Tim Grover’s book ‘Winning,’ and he talks about how we’re born with no wins, and sometimes we need that first win.”
During the interview, Nick opened up about his teenage struggle with an eating disorder, something he hadn’t discussed publicly for many years. “I still don’t know what kind of kickstarted it and why,” he shared. “It was just this control, and I wanted to be thinner and thinner and thinner, and I became afraid of food itself.” Despite the challenges, Nick managed to rebuild a healthy relationship with food and has since supported others who have faced similar issues.
Nick’s journey from struggling with an eating disorder and the need for control to becoming a disciplined Army Ranger and successful entrepreneur has not been an easy one. However, his experiences have molded him into the strong and disciplined person he is today.
