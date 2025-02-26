Very few performers have the stamina to outwork Randall King. By spending one-third of 2024 performing in front of packed audiences across the United States, the neo-traditional country music artist has been steadily grinding his way into becoming one of music’s fastest-rising singers.

The Lone Star State native’s star continues to grow brighter. His album, Into the Neon, was named one of 2024’s top country albums. King has garnered nearly 400 million streams with hits like “You in a Honky Tonk,” “Hey Cowgirl,” and “Mirror, Mirror.”

Just this month, King released a new album, Neon (Unplugged), an acoustic rendition of last year’s critically acclaimed work. In addition to his “One Night Dance” tour, he recently wrapped up a two-weekend gig sharing the stage with country legend Willie Nelson.

You could say King has earned a break. As he and his fiancée, Brittany, prepare to welcome their first child, King will take a few weeks off from his tour in April. However, he’ll be back on the road on May 2.

“We’re always playing,” he says. “This year we’ll slow down because my kid’s coming. So I’m taking time off for that, which will be the first month I’ve really ever done that. We’re dipping down to about 120 shows. We’re slowing down just a touch.”

To maintain such a challenging tour schedule, which involves travel, performing, and being away from his Nashville home three out of four weeks each month, requires not just a workhorse mentality. For the former high school wide receiver, now at age 33, training isn’t a luxury; it has become a necessity in order to maintain peak onstage performance for 134 shows, just like he did in 2024.

It takes a commitment to get in the conditioning work, as well as hitting the weights regularly. A morning run and a membership at Planet Fitness have become essential for fitting in workouts before his work begins. When he’s home, he relies on Brittany as his motivating workout partner, and together they spend time in the kitchen trying to keep their nutrition on point as well.

“When I don’t work out, I feel draggy and tired all day. But when I do exercise, it improves my mental clarity,” he says. “When I sweat and get my heart rate up, I actually have more mental clarity. It helps me as a songwriter. It gets me firing on all cylinders, thinking clearly, and allows me to write more effectively.”

While nearly a million folks each month stream his hits, the only person not listening to his tunes is King himself—at least when it comes to working out. To get fit for a yearlong cross-country concert tour, King avoids country music entirely. “I listen to Breaking Benjamin, a hard rock band,” he admits. “Their music gets me hyped and energized. Country music just doesn’t do that for me while I’m working out. I can’t max out to George Strait. It’s just not happening.”

High School Football Brought out the Weightroom Regimen for Randall King

No offense intended to the king of country music, George Strait, but Randall King credits his muscle-building motivation to his days in the high school weight room, where he trained to emulate quarterbacks like Tony Romo and Peyton Manning in football-crazy Texas. However, King ended up at wide receiver, playing six-man football at a small private school in Amarillo. “Six-man was just a crazy game. It’s a lot of fun,” he says. He experienced modest success on the gridiron, making some game-breaking plays on occasion. “We were up by about ten points,” he recalls of a game against rival Vega High School, “and we threw a deep ball to put them away. I shot down the sideline, and the ball fell right into my hands in the corner of the end zone. It was a beautiful moment.” The program listed him at 6 feet, 165 pounds, with a touch of downfield speed. He admits he is no longer in wide receiver shape. “I was more lanky than stout,” he recalls. “This is the heaviest I’ve ever been. I hit 33, and I just started packing on a little bulk.” Back then, he remembers his athleticism as a two-way player. “I played wide receiver and cornerback, so all I did was run. I was in top-notch shape—there wasn’t an ounce of fat on my body. I was ridiculous.” King says he and his teammates would push each other in the weight room four days a week, with a fifth day dedicated to on-field conditioning. “Back then, we just tried to lift as heavy as we could and push each other. You had to stand your ground.”

Randall King Keeps Fishing for Better Nutrition

Training and Performance Is a Team Effort, According to Randall King