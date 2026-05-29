Adam Scherr shot to fame as Braun Strowman in WWE, but away from the ring, “The “Monster Among Men” has been loving life at the dinner table, eating everything on the menu for the USA Network. M&F caught up with the former strongman and world heavyweight wrestling champion to find out why his show is different from other food programs, and why training is just as important as ever.

To the millions of pro wrestling fans around the world, Braun Strowman is the 6’8” behemoth who eliminated 13 men to win the “Greatest Royal Rumble” in 2018 and pinned Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship in 2020. But after stepping away from the squared circle in 2025, the gentle giant has shown a softer side, taking the time to enjoy local restaurants as he tours the U.S. to tantalize his tastebuds.

And, while his television show is called Everything on the Menu, it is not the all-you-can-eat style affair that you might have expected. Instead, each episode takes the time to savor each innovative dish. “The whole idea of the show, it’s not like a food competition,” Strowman tells M&F. “You go out to eat, and you’re seeing all this beautiful food, and you’re like, ‘I can’t make up my mind what I want to eat!’ Well, I can’t either, but I’m blessed enough that I get to order everything on the menu!”

Why ‘Everything on the Menu’ Is More Than Just Another Food Show

There’s no doubt that as a successful strongman turned WWE Superstar, Strowman was able to use his passion to fuel his ambitions. At 42 years of age, Braun appreciates the fruits of his labor, and showed his emotional side during our conversation, shedding a few tears as he took stock of the good fortune that led him to sharing his love of food. “I wasn’t educated in the culinary arts,” he reflects. “I didn’t go to school for it. I was just blessed, you know, with my time with WWE and being larger than nature intended.”

Strowman says that just like being a performer with WWE, the act of sharing this love of food is all about putting smiles on people’s faces. “You get one shot at life, and I get it, because I eat meal prep all the time,” explains the man mountain. “I’m eating stuff weighed out to the gram, six, seven times a day and it gets mundane, but that’s my lifestyle, and that’s what I love, so this is the ultimate cheat meal show.”

Braun Strowman Shares the Best Cheat Meals and Restaurants in America

From established gems to new, hip hotspots, Strowman is always excited to push himself, and others, out of the culinary comfort zone. “One dish that really opened my eyes was at a place in Tampa called Edison: Food + Drink Lab,” reveals the legendary wrestler, explaining that because his dad loathed green peas, he inherited the same distain for them. “And I’m not a huge lamb eater, which is crazy, with all the red meat that I consume.”

Even still, Strowman took to the table in Tampa during Season 1, and put those preconceptions to one side, tasting the lamb shank completed by a mushy pea sauce, no less. “And it blew my f*****g mind,” reveals Strowman. “Pardon my French!”

How Braun Strowman Uses Food, Fitness, and Connection to Inspire Fans

While the first season of Everything on the Menu ranked as the No. 1 show across cable entertainment shows in the 18-49 demographic, Season 2 is promising to go bigger, teaming Strowman up with celebrities like Bert Kreischer and athletes such as NFL Super Bowl champion Landon Dickerson. But Strowman tells M&F why he has such a deep appreciation for the hospitality industry. “I had a job at 12 years old,” explains the WWE icon. “I was washing dishes and frying fish at a restaurant, because I didn’t have the luxuries, as a lot of people did. It’s so amazing, to be able to share this story now.”

Strowman is eager to set young people in the right direction as they navigate their own challenges, noting that he went down the wrong path himself, as a youngster. “I did a bunch of dumb stuff,” he explains of getting on the wrong side of the law. Thankfully, there were key people in his life, and they introduced him to the gym. “You know, the weights will never lie to you. They’ll tell you when you’re having a good day, because they’ll let you pick them up. They’ll tell you when you’re having a bad day, because they won’t let you pick them up. But they’re always true,” says the friendly Monster Among Men. “It’s probably the only consistent thing I’ve ever had in my entire life.”

Having lost a close friend to suicide, the giant says he has no time for those who say men shouldn’t show emotion. “People need to hear this stuff and write it,” says the gifted grappler. “It’s something that people don’t talk about enough. I’m the biggest softy on Earth…I have no problem sharing that with the entire world, because maybe my message will take one person’s mind off what’s going on and keep them from doing something crazy.”

Strowman shares that for him, getting around a table together is about more than the food you eat. It’s a chance to connect and share an experience. The former WWE Champ says that his formative years in pro wrestling revolved around the catering hall, backstage. “Eating with Undertaker, Kane, Big Show, Mark Henry, all my parental figures in wrestling. Those were my wrestling grandpas and dads and uncles and all that stuff, and they taught me so much,” he reveals.

Braun Strowman Reveals the Massive 7,300-Calorie Diet Fueling His Physique

In terms of his current fitness journey, Strowman tells M&F that he’s on a “cutting phase” while eating an incredible 7,300 calories per day. This daily intake includes five pounds of chicken, ground beef, rice, a full pack of spinach, two containers of cottage cheese, a dozen eggs, Greek yogurt, six teaspoons of olive oil and two protein shakes. “I know there’s some other stuff in there too, but it’s a lot,” he explains, revealing that he blasts through mental and physical plateaus by “embracing the suck.”

Of course, it doesn’t suck to be Braun Strowman. The gigantic specimen reveals that he is still toying with the idea of entering a competitive bodybuilding competition and does not rule out a return to the pro wrestling ring. “I’m in as good a shape, or better shape, than I’ve ever been in, wrestling-wise,” he says. “I’ve been really focusing on where I had the nerve damage in my left leg. I still have 15% atrophy in that leg, but I’m working around that, trying to strengthen up some of those other stabilizing muscles.”

Strowman says that his love of food has also helped with his ability to recover. “I thought deli meat was good protein when I was in my 20s,” he shares. “But what you put in is what you get out of it,” he now realizes, sharing that he now opts for organic meats and feels less inflammation as a result. “I’ll use a perfect example,” states Strowman. “There’s a restaurant here in Orlando that’s been near and dear to me since I moved down here to start wrestling. It’s called Beefy King. They use locally sourced bread. They use the same beef, from the same ranch in Nebraska, for the last 40 years. The only thing they put on it when it’s finished is salt. And it is the best damn roast beef sandwich I’ve ever eaten in my entire life!”

Braun Strowman is still winning at life. Bite by glorious bite.

“Everything on the Menu” returns for Season 2 on USA Network from June 5, 2026.

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