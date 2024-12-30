If you plan to set health and fitness goals for 2025, it’s best to leave the “go big or go home” mentality behind. Setting excessively high goals may seem beneficial, but it can leave you feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated. (Raise your hand if this sounds familiar!)

“This time of the year is brimmed with possibilities, excitement, and expectation,” says Teddy Savage, National lead trainer at Planet Fitness HQ. While that can be a thrilling combination, ‘It can also be the recipe for unfulfilled promises, discouragement, and frustration if you’re not careful to create the right mindset around it and focus more on the journey than on the ultimate destination,” says Savage. The personal trainer feels that people aim too high when their end goals take them too far from where they are currently.

While a typical fitness resolution is usually centered around a point very far out in the distance, Savage explains if more people focused on creating their goals around plotting a course that’s both feasible and enjoyable, it would allow them to be more pragmatic with their approach to progress and forego “perfection.”

Ahead, Savage sets you and your goals up for success by showing you how to set realistic, attainable fitness goals for 2025.

How to Set Reasonable Fitness Goals for 2025

To become a healthier version of yourself in 2025, it’s important to set realistic goals that you can attain gradually over time. One effective approach Savage shares is identifying three activities that boost your engagement levels and stimulate both your mind and body. For example:

Choose something you’ve always wanted to try but have never done before, such as using a new piece of gym equipment or training to run longer on the treadmill. Find an activity you can do with your best friend that pushes you both out of your comfort zone, like stretching together or challenging each other in a workout. Engage in something that allows you to form new connections, friendships, and acquaintances.

How To Achieve The Top 4 Most Common Fitness Goals For 2025

How to Get Stronger and Build Muscle

Getting stronger can take on so many different meanings. From muscular strength to being stronger in your mobility, endurance, or flexibility. The first thing Savage suggests is to find out where you are currently in all facets of your strength. From there, plot out a course to make incremental increases in all phases by either adding one more rep to your set, a little longer/deeper stretch in your warmup and cooldown, or a few more steps each day.

How to Lose Weight and Tone Up

Savage explains that your body works as one machine in harmony. With that, losing weight and toning your muscles is a byproduct of holistic strength training and combining strength routines with endurance exercises. “Compound movements and HIIT workouts will allow you to effectively and efficiently get stronger, lose weight, and build lean muscle.”

How to Improve Better Heart Health and Cardio

“Cardio doesn’t have to equal running on a treadmill until you’re blue in the face,” says Savage. Instead, he recommends finding fun ways to make cardio more functional and applicable to the way you like to enjoy your life. “Mix in some functional accessories to your routines like kettlebells, medicine balls, TRX straps, or even the BOSU ball, and sprinkle in some plyometrics.” This will ultimately help you to reach your Target Heart Rate zone faster and more efficiently, which will yield improved endurance and cardiovascular strength.

How To Move Better and Have Less Pain and Discomfort

Increasing your flexibility and range of motion through your muscles and joints will ultimately create an increase in mobility, which will have a tremendous benefit on how efficiently you move throughout your day. Savage recommends adding functional accessories like resistance bands, BOSU balls, or a Swiss Ball to your routine and practice movements that are designed to improve balance, stability, and mobility. Adding these elements to your program, on top of making sure you stretch before and after each workout, will go a long way in helping you move better and feel great doing the things you love to do!

How To Stay On Top Of Your 2025 Fitness Goals

Keep the Main thing the Main thing

Savage observes that when people set goals, they often overwhelm themselves by piling on multiple goals. This can lead to what he calls “paralysis by analysis.” Instead of complicating matters by adding more variables, Savage advises focusing on a single, clear purpose. For instance, you could say, “I want to be a healthier and happier version of myself,” and then concentrate on taking small steps each day to achieve that goal. He reminds us, “The love of the journey is what makes the destination sweeter.”

Celebrate Your Milestones

The “treasure map” analogy is a concept that Savage uses to explain the importance of celebrating your milestones. “Imagine a treasure map like the ones you might see in your favorite adventure movie. You might envision a weathered scroll with a series of dash marks, obstacles, and a big red ‘X’ at the end,” says Savage. “Instead of focusing solely on the final ‘X,’ shift your attention to those dash marks.” These marks represent the milestones you reach on your journey to your ultimate goal and are deserving of celebration on their own. Without achieving these milestones, you would never arrive at the treasure. “Moreover, by taking the time to celebrate the journey—regardless of where you end up—you acknowledge that you’ve moved further from your starting point and that itself is worthy of praise!”

Take Mental Breaks

“Committing to a fitness or wellness journey is one of the most amazing things you can do for yourself and your loved ones,” says Savage. However, he acknowledges that the path will include challenging days and moments of adversity. Instead of pushing yourself to be a “machine” and force your way through obstacles, allow yourself some grace and take days to rest your mind and body. Rest isn’t about “not doing anything” rather, it’s about mindfully and actively doing what’s best for your entire being: mind, body, and soul.

Reach Your Fitness Goals for 2025

When reaching for your goals, “Take it day-by-day, step by step, and reward yourself for just moving in the right direction.” This approach fosters success, leading to a healthier, stronger, and happier version of yourself, no matter where you are on that journey.