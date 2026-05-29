The position of Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC) was created in 2005 by the Chairman at the time, Marine Corps Gen. Peter Pace. Pace created the role to serve as a direct link and spokesperson for all enlisted personnel across the Joint Force. The SEAC advises the Chairman and the Secretary of War on matters concerning total force integration, utilization, and readiness.

Six men have held this position over the 20 years since. The sixth and incumbent SEAC, David L. Isom, assumed the role on June 20, 2025. As the highest-ranking enlisted member of the United States Armed Forces, SEAC Isom describes his role as one that connects the needs of the approximate 2 million service members to the leadership that makes the decisions for those that wear the nation’s uniform.

“My job is to provide truthful, honest, critical advice and guidance on joint, combined, total force integration, enlisted development, health of the Joint Force, readiness of the Joint Force, and to serve as a direct linkage between the chairman and the Joint Force,” Isom said. “I ensure that the Joint Force knows they are represented and their perspectives are being brought to the table in these meetings – either on the Joint Staff or with the Department and in the office of the Secretary of War – that they are represented at the highest levels inside the department and that their voice matters.”

FROM NORTH CAROLINA TO NAVY SEAL

The SEAC position wasn’t established when Isom was growing up in North Carolina, meaning he had no way of knowing where his military career would take him. Isom was raised around mountains, farmland, and the beach. Isom’s father moved there while serving in the U.S. Army. After leaving service and becoming a civil engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, Isom’s father moved the family several times for positions around the state and Isom graduated high school in Clinton, NC. It was there that Isom learned about both service and fitness.

“My parents were service-oriented and believed in the idea of serving your community. Serving in your church, serving in your state, and serving something larger than yourself was something I saw them do every day, and it was an important example for all of us kids.”

As the youngest of five, Isom was accustomed to living in an active family. He also learned about the importance of healthy foods thanks to working in the family’s garden. Growing up climbing trees, riding bikes, swimming and hiking made the fitness lifestyle a natural fit for Isom.

“My interest in fitness started with the love of the outdoors, growing up playing sports like my older siblings, and having a family that loved the outdoors.”

Isom joined the Navy in 1987 and deployed on two ships as a Machinist’s Mate. After completing Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL Training Isom became a Navy SEAL and served in a multitude of roles during Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and deployments throughout the Pacific and the Horn of Africa. Prior to becoming the sixth SEAC, Fleet Master Chief Isom had earned several awards and honors, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Four Bronze Star Medals, including awards with Combat “V” devices for valor, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and the Combat Action Ribbon.

FITNESS MATTERS MORE NOW THAN EVER

Being in shape has always mattered to Isom, and he even recalled a time when he crossed paths with Muscle & Fitness in 1996. An editor was doing an interview at the SEAL Sniper Course and took a photo with the students, including him, which made it into a print issue that year.

Today, Isom acknowledges that his career has seen more yesterdays than tomorrows, but he still focuses on being in his best shape possible.

“My 59-year-old combat chassis has some mileage on it, and it’s been bent or broken probably way too many times,” he said, a way that could also describe the classic NASCAR machines that would hit the walls of a track and keep coming back for more. “A lot of what I do is about maintenance and just trying to get max mileage out to make sure that I’m healthy, fit, and able to perform in the job here.”

That said, Isom doesn’t allow himself to lower standards. He is actually in preparation to run in the annual Marine Corps Marathon later this year. Goals of that magnitude appear to be a way that Isom combats Father Time, and he suggests that older adults, including those in service, do something similar.

“You need to be willing to make it a part of your lifestyle, and you need to be willing to make up for it anytime you miss a workout.”

Americans that have followed the military since President Trump began his second term will confirm that fitness has been a focal point of his administration. That includes Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, and continues to Isom and throughout each of the branches of service. Isom’s experience serves him well here because he was around when the U.S. Special Operations Command implemented Preservation of the Force and Family (POTFF), which focused on five domains: Physical, psychological, cognitive, social and family, and spiritual. The Army has been making similar strides with their version known as Holistic Health & Fitness While Isom shared that other branches are working to catch up, he is pleased overall with the progress that has been made, and that is also positively influencing recruitment throughout all branches.

“It’s a good time to be a part of our Joint Force because I think it’s only going to get better every day.”

When asked what he would advise if asked about how to keep the momentum going, Isom suggested that continuing to focus on the total human as a weapon system is a must. That said, he acknowledged that steps are already being taken throughout the Department of War, citing Total Force Fitness, Warfighter Performance Optimization under the Office of the Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness, and other wheels in motion throughout each service as examples of this.

“We are really trying to get it right so that we take the best care of the thing that’s most important, which is our people.”

FITNESS AND SERVICE ACROSS GENERATIONS

Even though momentum is on their side, Isom wants to see that continue because he feels that the extra focus on fitness will lead to better retention as well as improved quality of life once those on active-duty transition to life as veterans. Isom relates to that because he acknowledged his current role may be his last before he becomes a veteran himself, and he feels there are other opportunities for himself and veterans like him to continue doing their part in making the country better.

“When I think about the awesome experiences veterans can bring to the civilian sector, veterans have such an awesome opportunity to take off the uniform and to carry with them the best attributes from our military into those communities where they’re living and serving already.”

He continued, “You know, it’s a great chance for those veterans to leave a lasting impact with family, friends, neighbors and everyone that they interact with. They serve as a living example that we can all look up to.”

Isom hopes that the veterans can also serve as inspiration for the next generation of the military. It has been no secret that over three-fourths of Americans eligible to serve would not meet fitness qualifications. Isom emphasized that if a young citizen wants to join the 1% of Americans that raise their right hand and volunteer to serve, the work should start now.

“It starts with building those healthy habits, eating right, eating healthy, establishing some discipline and a workout regime that balances strength training and cardio,” Isom stated. “And then I would encourage them to mix it up. Do things that surprise the body. If you’re playing sports, then you need to be out there running, swimming, try CrossFit, try biking, do things that’ll surprise the body and then watch how the body responds to those surprises, and how it quickly increases strength and flexibility and building lean muscle.”

Isom’s nearly four-decade career is a testament that one can serve their country admirably, be a part of history in unique ways, and be a living example of service over self. Whether in the military, or in their communities, Americans taking care of themselves can be connected to making America a better place to live. That fitness foundation has been proven to be effective in helping people lead better lives, and if some people feel that a better life could include serving, Isom is ready to greet them with open arms.

“If you’re a young American that wants to serve your nation, come on and bring it! We want you in our Joint Force.”

To learn more about POTFF, go to this website.

You can learn more about Total Force Fitness here.

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this Fit to Serve article.