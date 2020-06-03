If you’re a regular reader of this site, there’s a good possibility that you’re very strong — you might be the strongest person in your family, or even in your entire circle of friends. But pound-for-pound, are you the strongest athlete in the world?

You might be, and now there’s an opportunity to prove it. The Official Strongman corporation is looking to find the world’s strongest pound-for-pound lifter and is offering $10,000 to whomever that may be.

The contest was announced in a YouTube video by 2017 World’s Strongest Man and former deadlift world-record holder, Eddie Hall, which you can watch here.

Here’s the quick-and-dirty version of the contest rules.

You’ll record your 1-rep max of the deadlift and clean and press (Press, push press, push jerk, and split jerk are permitted), and then weigh yourself immediately after, capturing the weight on video as well. You’ll then submit the videos and some additional information to Official Strongman, which will use a formula to determine who is the pound-for-pound strongest lifter.

You can see the full rule list and more information here.

A note: When we say the pound-for-pound strongest lifter, we mean who can lift more factoring in their bodyweight.

For example, while Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson can deadlift 501kg (1,104 pounds) he weighs about 450 pounds, so he’s only (we use that term lightly here) lifting around 2.5-times his bodyweight.

Now take someone like the World’s Strongest Gay Rob Kearney, who weighs around 280 pounds and deadlifts a little more than 900 pounds — that’s more than three-times his bodyweight. So pound-for-pound, he’s stronger than “The Mountain.”

Get the gist? Cool, now get to work on your lifts because you have until Aug. 31 to submit the videos.

There will be two first-place winners, one man and one woman, and each will receive $10,000. Cash prizes will be awarded to those who come in second to seventh, and the 8th to 10th place winners will receive free Official Strongman memberships.