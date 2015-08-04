Release: Farmington, CT, August 4, 2016/ Breaking News!!! Reigning five times Mr. Olympia Winner Phil “The Gift” Heath has agreed to a long term partnership with Ultimate Nutrition, Inc. “I am truly excited to join a first class company that has nearly 40 years of history in this great industry and is a leader in innovation and quality. In my due diligence in selecting a new company to join I was amazed to learn that Ultimate Nutrition manufacturers its own products at cGMP certified facilities, has its own testing laboratories and research and development facilities and is sold in over 140 countries. This allows Ultimate Nutrition to control the quality from the beginning to the end of the manufacturing process. To be the best I need to use the best and I believe I have found the best in Ultimate Nutrition. I am excited about what the future holds and I think together Phil Heath and Ultimate Nutrition will do truly amazing things that this industry has never seen before in science and technology,” stated Heath.

https://www.facebook.com/unutrition/posts/10154378450789747

The agreement between Heath and Ultimate Nutrition goes far beyond a typical sponsorship agreement. “Heath will truly become a member of the team and become a key ingredient in new innovations Ultimate Nutrition brings to the market” said Andrea Portanova, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising, “When you are looking for an athlete to sponsor you have about a dozen key criteria you want them to meet, not only does Phil Heath meet all of them he greatly exceeds them.” Heath is expected to be featured across all of Ultimate Nutrition’s advertising and marketing platforms. Additionally, interactive virtual reality and an app are already in the works.

“Phil Heath is a great champion who is at the peak of his career. He has tried thousands of supplements and knows what works and what does not work. To know what works for Mr. Olympia will help us bring revolutionary products to the market stated Dr. Michael Invernale, Executive Vice President of Research and Development for Ultimate Nutrition. “When Phil received his first package of supplements from Ultimate Nutrition he was like a kid in a candy store” stated Mark Bryant agent for Mr. Heath, “everything he tried he loved. I believe Phil Heath and Ultimate Nutrition partnering together will take this industry to the next level.”