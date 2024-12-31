Before ERNEST takes the stage Tuesday night for what’s expected to be an energizing performance on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025, the country artist is expecting to add an extended layer of year-end introspection to his pre-show routine. For years, the musician already established himself as one of country music’s top songwriters, but in 2024 the Nashville native solidified himself as one of country music’s fastest-rising singers.

ERNEST was primarily renowned for his writing skills, penning hits for stars such as Morgan Wallen—including the recently Grammy-nominated “I Had Some Help” and “Cowgirls.” He’s now closing the year showcasing his singing skills—this time in front of a global audience. Naturally this career-defining moment deserves a few extra moments to reflect on just how much a whirlwind 2024 actually was.

“Normally, there are some shots, some prayers, and then we head out to the stage,” he shares. “But before New Year’s Eve, I think we’re going to add a little moment just to take in the entirety of the year. It’s been incredible, and I’m so grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way.”

For ERNEST, the entire year filled with remarkable firsts. As a singer, his first song finally the airwaves. “Would If I Could,” a duet with Lainey Wilson, is now rapidly climbing the country charts and is becoming a crossover hit. And as a songwriter, “I Had Some Help,” performed by Wallen and Post Malone, helped earn ERNEST his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Country Song.

“When we wrote “I Had Some Help,” we knew we had something special but couldn’t have predicted how big it would become,” he says. “I had to be reminded the other day just because being a Grammy nominee doesn’t feel real yet.”

How will the excitement translate to his New Year’s Eve performance? With all the positive accolades boosting his reputation within country music as an all-around artist, tonight’s Rockin’ Eve performance—which will air live on ABC beginning at 8 PM ET and stream on Hulu on New Year’s Day—ERNEST is amped to perform his latest hit, “Why Dallas” from his latest album Nashville, Tennessee in front a wider audience.

“Performing on New Year’s Eve this year is an honest dream,” ERNEST says. “I think it’s the adrenaline that will keep it going this time. I’m already a big night owl from being used to touring and spending late nights in the studio, but this year, we’re just really pumped to be part of it and perform.”

From Pitching to Performing

With his success on the country music circuit, adrenaline isn’t only derived from the excitement of performing—ERNEST’s athleticism has played a role in his onstage performances.

Before diving into the music scene, ERNEST was a star high school pitcher in Nashville. Surprisingly enough, he once pitched against Wallen when the two were teenage pitching prospects. He said it’s still hard to fathom sometimes how the two have come full circle—now performing together on an even bigger stage than the baseball diamond.

“Morgan and I actually played against each other in high school, which is crazy to think about now,” he reminisces with a laugh. “Back then, we were competing with dreams of playing in college. To now be sharing the stage, it’s surreal.”

Country Music over Curveballs for ERNEST

For a short period, baseball was ERNEST’s priority, but a health scare at 19 quickly shifted his focus to music—and he’s never looked back. However, athletics still remains a big part of ERNEST’s routine—and if you’ve seen his Instagram, you can see he’s full of athletic energy, whether he’s shooting hoops or sporting a wardrobe brimming with one of his closet full of custom jerseys, including sports legends like Peyton Manning and DeAndre Hopkins, (“I have too many jerseys to count,” he says).

He says he still channels his inner athlete each time he hits the stage, and Tuesday night won’t be any different.

“Performing onstage 100 percent requires athleticism,” ERNEST asserts. “Running around, having fun onstage, and singing all demand endurance. You want to be able to vocally give all you have to each stage each night.”

Once the curtain comes down on 2025, ERNEST has his sights and fitness goals set for 2025. More touring and more projects means the need for a more fit-focused approach to the year.

“I’ve been fortunate to tour with amazing artists like Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll while also headlining my shows. We have some exciting tours to announce next year, so the training is in full swing.”

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025,” will air Tuesday, Dec. 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST and stream next day on Hulu. The show will also air live across 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide including Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas.