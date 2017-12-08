Jason Momoa Looks Pretty Damn Jacked in First Official Look at ‘Aquaman’

After stealing the show in Justice League, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is ready for an adventure of his own.

The first official photo from the upcoming Aquaman film has been released, showing off just how hard Momoa worked in the gym to get ready to play the sea-loving, swashbuckling superhero.

After bringing some levity and teasing the world of Atlantis in Justice League, Momoa looks fierce, muscular, and frankly a little bit pissed off as Arthur Curry. It’s not clear what Aquaman is doing in the photo, but it looks like he's in an industrial setting, or maybe the interior of a submarine.

Either way, Momoa's jacked. Take a look:



EW has released the first still from James Wan’s 'AQUAMAN', showing Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry. (Source: @EW) pic.twitter.com/wM4z5bIcUR — Comic Fade (@ComicFade) December 7, 2017

James Wan is directing the “action-adventure quest,” which follows Arthur Curry (Momoa), the reluctant ruler of Atlantis, who is grappling with his human and Atlantean heritage. Amber Heard stars as Mera, the queen of Atlantis and a superpowered being in her own right, while Patrick Wilson plays Orm/Ocean Master, Aquaman’s half-brother who wants the throne for himself.

Curry will face trouble from all over the ocean, as legendary action star , the king of the undersea nation of Xebel and a thorn in Aquaman’s side. The shredded Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is starring as Black Manta, a “ruthless treasure hunter and mercenary” who is the main villain of the film.

Here’s a taste of what Momoa did during his training for Aquaman:



A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 1, 2016 at 8:53am PDT



A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 8, 2016 at 9:17am PDT

Aquaman is set for a Dec. 21, 2018 release.