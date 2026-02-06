The New England Patriots are set to make a record twelfth Super Bowl appearance in 2026 (source: https://www.golocalprov.com/sports/patriots-headed-back-to-the-super-bowl) , but the Seattle Seahawks are hoping to halt this momentum and take the Super Bowl LX trophy for themselves. Now, as we approach the sixtieth anniversary of football’s biggest event, it isn’t just the Patriots that have bragging rights, as M&F takes a look at the dominant records that put the ‘super’ in Super Bowl.

The Seahawks’ Unbreakable Scoring Record from Super Bowl XLVIII

The Seahawks are the bookies favorites to win on February 8, and they certainly have a history of pulling it out of the bag on the big day. In 2014, the Seahawks blasted the Denver Broncos by scoring via safety, kickoff return and interception return, and a passing and rushing offense—all in the same game. This footballing feat had never been seen in a Super Bowl before and has not been accomplished since.

How the Patriots Built an NFL Dynasty

The New England Patriots don’t just have the most Super Bowl appearances—the team’s are also tied for the most wins alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots victories have so far occurred between 2002 and 2019, and those numbers were largely bulked up by Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, a combo that are often regarded as the most formidable quarterback and head coach in the NFL’s hallowed history. But if Mike Verbal can get his version of the Patriots past the Seahawks on Saturday, his team will finally own bragging rights as the most dominant franchise in Super Bowl history.

Bill Belichick: The Most Successful Coach in Super Bowl History

It’s hard to think too long about Super Bowl history without conjuring up a memory of Bill Belichick, since he holds the record for most appearances by a head coach, leading the New England Patriots to 9 Super Bowls. That’s 3 clear of his nearest rival, Don Shula. During the Patriot coaches’ run between 2001 and 2018, Belichick helped his team to amass 6 stunning victories.

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Legacy and Unmatched Records

Brady has beaten the greatest number of opposing Super Bowl teams, gaining 6 wins as quarterback for the New England Patriots between 2002 and 2019, and a lucky seventh in 2021 as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And that’s not the only record this footballing icon holds, as Brady has also appeared in a total of 10 Super Bowls, the most in NFL history.

The Greatest Super Bowl Comeback of All Time

While the Seahawks may be favored to win on Feb. 8, the Patriots can take inspiration from Super Bowl LI, when the team made the largest comeback ever seen in the final. Back in 2017, they were trailing the Atlanta Falcons, 28-3, in the third quarter but scored 31 unanswered points to take the trophy in overtime with a final winning score of 34-28. This remains the largest comeback recorded in Super Bowl history to date.

With everything to play for, the battle between the Patriots and the Seahawks will come to a head at Super Bowl LX, hosted by Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. But will new records be made?