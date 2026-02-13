Rijeka-born Vitomir Maričić, who is a member of the Croation national freediving team, has set a Guinness World Record for the heaviest underwater squat.

Lifting a weighted barbell clocking in at 300kg (661.4 pounds), Maričić worked on his strength to secure this unprecedented official achievement. On dry land, the freediving star is known to muscle-up as much as 210kg and used this as a base for his herculean efforts while submerged underwater. “We increased the load gradually, 220, then 260, and finally 300kg,” he told his homeland’s HRT Magazine. “It was challenging, but we made it.”

While the water element helped to lighten the load when compared to the physics of dry land, the added water pressure, breath control requirements, and extraordinary challenges around stability made the lift all the more staggering. “An achievement far tougher than it looks,” he wrote via Instagram.

How Much Weight Did Maričić Lift?

In a video posted on Instagram by Maričić, the strength star can be seen lifting the barbell from the squat rack while his feet are planted barefoot on a platform. He takes a moment to centre himself in the water before making a deep squat, and then heaving the barbell back up. Underwater spotters then rush to make sure that the rack is positioned so that Maričić can set down the bar down safely.

“I couldn’t hold my break long enough,” commented one amazed follower. “Good depth,” concluded another clever fan. Maričić is a popular figure in the international freediving community. In 2025, he set a world record for holding his breath underwater for an astonishing 29 minutes and three seconds. Back in 2024, he made the most consecutive backward handsprings underwater, while holding a weight, making 29 reps.

