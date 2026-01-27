Dana Linn Bailey is known for building her body thanks to some seriously intense gym sessions, but despite her inspiring efforts, she also proves that leaning into leg day need not take ages. Instead, the former Olympia Women’s Physique winner blasts her legs with a challenge that requires just three sets each side. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

“You want something to absolutely torch your quads?” try this combo, explained Bailey, demonstrating the challenge to her more than two million Instagram followers.

Dana Linn Bailey’s Ultimate Leg Burner Challenge

To replicate her reps, you’ll perform a heel elevated goblet lunge, then step back, and drop into a goblet squat. Be sure to count the lunges, completing a total of 6 to 10 rounds of this combo for 2 sets with each leg.

Why Everyone Should Try This Workout

Bailey breaks out some elevation under her heels because this serves to shift the body forward and place greater load for “more quads, period,” she explains. To perfect your form, be sure to keep your torso upright at all times.

For the goblet squat, Bailey braces her core for clean reps, forcing her midsection to stay engaged while keeping her chest up. Bailey also encourages a deep squat. “Hard to cheat. Easy to feel,” she notes.

During the forward lunge, Bailey explains that his move targets the quad sweep, this is the outer line of the quadriceps that flares down the hip and towards the knee. Such muscle definition makes the legs appear wider at the upper thigh, helping to create the X-frame of wide shoulders, narrow waist, and wide quads, something that all bodybuilders desire.

How to Scale the Workout for Your Fitness Level

Bailey encourages constant tension by continuing the full 6 sets with no rest. “Constant tension, heart rate stays up, exposes weak sides fast,” explains Bailey of this seriously challenging process. If you’re looking for an intense leg day challenge, give this one a try. You can tweak the level of difficulty by increasing or decreasing the weight of your dumbbells, or even the number of sets and reps. But: “Don’t complain when your legs hate you tomorrow,” jokes Bailey… in all seriousness.

