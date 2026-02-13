Muscle & Fitness has been reaching and inspiring many people to focus on fitness for decades. Whether it’s on social media or our digital content today or the print magazines that helped build the legacy of the brand, there’s a good chance that someone that has made health a priority encountered M&F at some point.

For firefighter Doug Hardtke, it was the latter. Hardtke recalled having several of the print issues on hand to look at whenever he needed information or inspiration.

“I was reading them 24/7. I was bringing them to school, and that was my thing.”

Chi-Town Childhood

Hardtke grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, IL and was surrounded by family. He shared that he was one of 30 cousins, and they all lived in the area then and now. He is now a father of two and lives just nine blocks from where he grew up.

“That’s just a part of who we are,” he said. Chicago is one of America’s most established sports towns, and that included football. Hardtke lived to play that game, even asking for shoulder pads or a helmet for Christmas. During one football camp, he got the chance to bench press with a couple of freshmen and sophomores. This was when he got bitten by the iron bug.

“It was instant, and it was an addiction ever since.”

His first gym experience came at a local Powerhouse Gym. The staff had him rack plates and clean up the weight area a few times a week, and he got to train there in exchange. As he got older and became more connected to the local fitness community, the passion for training grew.

Career in Fire Services

Eventually, Hardtke decided it was time to move on from football. He traded the pads and helmet for a firefighter’s uniform. He was inspired every time he saw them in a parade or hearing rescue stories.

“The firefighting bug bit next, and I was fortunate to get hired part-time at 18, and they put me through the fire academy and paramedic school.”

Four years after Hardtke started as a fireman, he transferred to another department in the area and had been there in the 17 years since. Like his football days and his teammates back then, the firefighting family that he stood alongside could be one of the best reasons to have a career in local service. When your role is to be a literal hero, having people you can trust and confide in makes all the difference.

“People call 911 when they are having the worst day of their lives, and you’re the one that’s supposed to be there for them. Whether it’s a little joke, getting something off your chest, or just asking someone next to you how they are doing, doing that and training is like our therapy time.”

As it turned out, Hardtke wasn’t as far away from football as he thought, either. The Chicago area had a fire department football team, and he played for nine years. As much fun as he had, the injuries racked up as well. Nonetheless, playing the sport he loved alongside other local first responders that he cared about was an experience he treasures.

“I loved every single minute of it, but it did take its toll.”

An Uncoventional Entry Into Strongman

After he called it a career in football for the second time, Hardtke found another new challenge for himself. He didn’t recall how he first heard about the World’s Strongest Firefighter competition, but he knew he wanted to be a part of it.

“It took me back to the early days as a firefighter with the big meatheads that took me under their wing,” Hardtke recalled fondly. He was clearly comfortable with training, but this sport came with having to lift unusual implements such as logs and sandbags.

Hardtke got his hands on a log and found other equipment he could use and started training. He also reached out to Frank Boniello, another firefighter that was training for the event, and he offered Hardtke advice and guidance as he prepared for the contest. Boniello actually won the title in Columbus, OH, but Hardtke still took great joy from the experience.

“I can honestly tell you that since I was 18 years old, I had never gotten that kind of chill.”

A New Generations of Strength

Hardtke is still serving his community and still training to be better in his career and health. He won’t be competing in the 2026 World’s Strongest Firefighter, but he does expect to be there to provide support.

He is also committed to passing down the passion of iron to the next generation. The father of two is already working out with his 12-year-old son, D.J. He sees as much potential for his son, if not more, than himself.

“When I see him do it, it absolutely motivates me.”

While D.J. is doing well following in Dad’s footsteps, Hardtke said his four-year-old daughter Addyline may be the most competitive one. She is as dedicated to gymnastics as her brother is to football and weights. It’s clear that Hardtke and his wife Audrey have instilled the importance of fitness and being their best into their children, and that means some of the lessons young Doug learned in those old M&F issues will still be applied for years to come.

Doug Hardtke Firefighter Workout

One of the biggest keys to success with the classic print issues of M&F was the workouts that readers could get from the athletes to try for themselves, and we put Hardtke in the hot seat for this. Whether you’re preparing to be a firefighter, training for a strongman contest, or just want to do something different with your training, Hardtke shares a favorite workout that helps him stay ready when the alarm sounds.

Warm-Up, 3 trisets with minimal rest

Reverse Hyper – 20 reps

– 20 reps Lying Hamstring Curls – 20 reps

– 20 reps Belt Squat – 20 reps

“We are warming up all the main movers that we will be using in our workout.”

Trap Bar Deadlift – 5 sets of 5,5, 5, 3, 1 ranging from 50-95% of your max

– 5 sets of 5,5, 5, 3, 1 ranging from 50-95% of your max Bonus Widowmaker Set – 50% of max to failure.

“I take as much rest as needed to feel recovered to perform my next set.”

Sandbag Hold Squat and Carry – 4 total sets of 3 reps (squat) and 50-foot carry.

“If I drop the bag during the carry, I pick it up, perform 3 more squats and finish the distance.”

Triset – 3 rounds with minimal rest.

Sled Push – 50 feet

– 50 feet Sled Pull – 50 feet

– 50 feet Farmer’s Carry – 100 feet

Bonus Tip: “Strong core, learn to brace your core. In the fires service, whether it’s making a grab on a fire ground, or lifting a patient or stretcher on an EMS run, core strength and bracing are vital to a long healthy career.”