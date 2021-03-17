Every week, notable pro athletes, celebrities, and bodybuilding personalities share highlights of their training on Instagram. Thanks to their efforts, fans watch, like, comment, and share their opinions before using the posts as motivational fuel for their own workouts to come.

The past seven days have been no different. Here are some of the big lifts from some of the big names that we all admire for their muscular and fitness prowess. If you want to join in on the IG training fun, tag us @muscleandfitness so we can see what moves you’re making in the gym.