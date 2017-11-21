Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Devastating Spinning Kick for Dramatic KO; Gets a No Contest

He may not be a household name just yet, but 29-year-old Ollie Flint certainly seems to be heading in that direction after his recent MMA debut at Shock N’ Awe 26 in Portsmouth, England.

Call it well-timed, perfectly placed, or just a lucky shot, but his spinning back kick that landed square on the jaw of opponent Aaron Gray was one for the books. The kick capped off Flint's first amateur MMA bout in spectacular fashion. The wicked, fight-ending kick takes place at the end of the first round in the video above.

As for fantastic finishes, it’s one of the most impressive MMA debuts you’re likely to see. Unfortunately for Flint, his first victory in the cage was taken away due to a timekeeping error. According to officials, the first round had exceeded the allotted time by 17 seconds. Thus, the fight was eventually ruled a "no contest".

"The decision to overturn the fight to a no contest was taken immediately and the official records were updated within 24 hours of being notified of the overrun," the promoters said in a statement, according to the DailyMail. They went on to pin the blame on the new timekeeper, who was working his first round in the night's first fight.

While Flint may not be pleased with the official ruling, he should take solace knowing that his stunning KO got the attention of the fight world and served as notice that he's one to keep an eye out for in the future.