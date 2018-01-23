WWE Superstar John Cena in Talks to Star in New 'Duke Nukem' Flick

Talk about perfect casting. If there were ever a person to bring the popular video game character Duke Nukem to life, the obvious choice would have to be WWE superstar John Cena. Paramount Pictures saw the match, and it's currently in talks with Cena to tackle the leading role for the big-screen version of the long-running video game franchise.

For those not familiar with the character, Duke Nukem is a muscular, cigar-chomping action hero who sports a flat-top haircut as he fights aliens to save planet Earth with his incredible physical strength. So as you can see, Cena was made for the role.

And while the production company, Platinum Dunes, hopes to lock in its leading man soon, it's still in search of a writer and director for the project, according to THR. With Michael Bay's fingerprints all over this flick (he heads Platinum Dunes), audiences can expect full-throttle action from start to finish for this video game adaptation.

As for Cena, who continues to take his talents from the squared circle to the silver screen, he's showcased both his dramatic and comedic chops in recent movies, including Trainwreck, Sisters, Daddy’s Home, and The Wall. He also has a feature role in Michael Bay's upcoming Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee, and co-stars in the upcoming comedy Blockers.

Whether Cena officially signs on to star in Duke Nukem or not, we have no doubt we'll be seeing a lot more of "The Prototype" taking on larger-than-life leading roles down the road.